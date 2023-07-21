Dysmenorrhea: Everything you need to know about painful periods

To diagnose dysmenorrhea, a healthcare provider will review the patient's medical history, conduct a physical examination, and inquire about the nature and severity of symptoms.

Dysmenorrhea is a prevalent condition experienced by women during their reproductive years, characterized by painful menstruation or menstrual cramps. This discomfort, though considered a natural part of the menstrual cycle, can be severe enough to significantly impact a woman's quality of life. In this article, we will explore the causes, symptoms, types, and management of dysmenorrhea, shedding light on this commonly misunderstood condition.

Types of Dysmenorrhea:

Primary Dysmenorrhea: This is the most common type, typically beginning during adolescence or after a woman starts menstruating. It is caused by increased levels of prostaglandins, hormone-like compounds responsible for uterine contractions during menstruation. Excessive prostaglandins lead to intense and painful cramping.

Secondary Dysmenorrhea: Unlike primary dysmenorrhea, this type is a result of underlying medical conditions affecting the reproductive organs. Conditions such as endometriosis, uterine fibroids, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), and adenomyosis can cause secondary dysmenorrhea.

Symptoms of Dysmenorrhea:

The hallmark symptom of dysmenorrhea is intense, cramping pain in the lower abdomen, often radiating to the lower back and thighs. This pain occurs just before and during menstruation. Other common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or constipation, headaches, dizziness, fatigue, weakness, irritability, and mood swings.

Causes of Dysmenorrhea:

As mentioned earlier, primary dysmenorrhea is caused by an increase in prostaglandins, triggering strong uterine contractions. Secondary dysmenorrhea results from underlying medical conditions affecting the reproductive system, such as endometriosis, fibroids, PID, or adenomyosis.

Diagnosing Dysmenorrhea:

To diagnose dysmenorrhea, a healthcare provider will review the patient's medical history, conduct a physical examination, and inquire about the nature and severity of symptoms. In cases of secondary dysmenorrhea, additional tests like ultrasounds, MRI scans, or laparoscopy may be necessary to identify the underlying cause.

