Dysmenorrhea: Everything you need to know about painful periods

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani makes big statement on Reliance Jio Financial Services business demerger, says process is...

Virat Kohli smashes 76th international hundred in his 500th match, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

Rohandeep Singh “Jumping Tomato Studio” Expands Globally: New Offices in the UK and Dubai

Sector 153, Noida: Hottest Real Estate Address With ACE Group’s Projects

How to Get a Crown on TikTok Profile Picture?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Mukesh Ambani makes big statement on Reliance Jio Financial Services business demerger, says process is...

Virat Kohli smashes 76th international hundred in his 500th match, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

Real-life partners of cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana

AI imagines Indian actors as Mahabharat characters 

7 superfoods to prevent kidney stones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

SS Rajamouli praises Nag Ashwin for Kalki 2898 AD's first glimpse, comments on Prabhas' look, but poses this question

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Dysmenorrhea: Everything you need to know about painful periods

To diagnose dysmenorrhea, a healthcare provider will review the patient's medical history, conduct a physical examination, and inquire about the nature and severity of symptoms.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dysmenorrhea is a prevalent condition experienced by women during their reproductive years, characterized by painful menstruation or menstrual cramps. This discomfort, though considered a natural part of the menstrual cycle, can be severe enough to significantly impact a woman's quality of life. In this article, we will explore the causes, symptoms, types, and management of dysmenorrhea, shedding light on this commonly misunderstood condition.

Types of Dysmenorrhea:

Primary Dysmenorrhea: This is the most common type, typically beginning during adolescence or after a woman starts menstruating. It is caused by increased levels of prostaglandins, hormone-like compounds responsible for uterine contractions during menstruation. Excessive prostaglandins lead to intense and painful cramping.

Secondary Dysmenorrhea: Unlike primary dysmenorrhea, this type is a result of underlying medical conditions affecting the reproductive organs. Conditions such as endometriosis, uterine fibroids, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), and adenomyosis can cause secondary dysmenorrhea.

Symptoms of Dysmenorrhea:

The hallmark symptom of dysmenorrhea is intense, cramping pain in the lower abdomen, often radiating to the lower back and thighs. This pain occurs just before and during menstruation. Other common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or constipation, headaches, dizziness, fatigue, weakness, irritability, and mood swings.

Causes of Dysmenorrhea:

As mentioned earlier, primary dysmenorrhea is caused by an increase in prostaglandins, triggering strong uterine contractions. Secondary dysmenorrhea results from underlying medical conditions affecting the reproductive system, such as endometriosis, fibroids, PID, or adenomyosis.

Diagnosing Dysmenorrhea:

To diagnose dysmenorrhea, a healthcare provider will review the patient's medical history, conduct a physical examination, and inquire about the nature and severity of symptoms. In cases of secondary dysmenorrhea, additional tests like ultrasounds, MRI scans, or laparoscopy may be necessary to identify the underlying cause.

Also read: Can PCOS impact heart, liver health? Expert share details

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

Schools Holiday 2023: List of schools closed in Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall for 2 days, check details

Fearless man releases dozens of snakes into wild, viral video stuns netizens

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 2nd Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve remarkable feat

Manipur shocker: Nationwide outrage, call for President’s Rule; sexual abuse of 2 women sparks political war

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE