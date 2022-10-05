Dussehra Ravan Dahan Timing 2022: Check time, place in Delhi, Ayodhya and other cities

Dussehra Ravan Dahan Timing 2022 (Photo: ANI)

India is all set to burn the effigy of Ravan on Wednesday on the occasion of Dusshera, which marks the victory of good over evil. In some regions, the day also known as Vijayadashami marks Goddess Durga’s triumph over the Demon Mahishasura.

Apart from Ravan, the effigies of his son Meghnad and his brother Kumbhakaran will also be burned across India. In Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Telugu actor Prabhas will attend the Dussehra celebrations this evening. Take a look at the city-wise Ravan Dahan timings below.

Effigies of Raavan, Kumbh Karan, and Meghnaad installed in Delhi's Red Fort ground



Telugu actor Prabhas, President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will attend the Dussehra celebrations here this evening. pic.twitter.com/MM6JpijJIN — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Ravan Dahan Timing in Delhi

Ravana Dahan - 8 pm

Venue - Ramlila Maidan

Ravan Dahan Timing in Lucknow

Ravana Dahan - 8 pm

Venue - Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan

Ravan Dahan Timing in Ayodhya

Ravana Dahan - 5.30 pm

Venue - Lakshman Quila

Ravan Dahan Timing in Kanpur

Ravan Dahan - Between 9 to 9.30 pm

Venue - Parade Ramlila Ground Kanpur

Ravan Dahan Timing in Patna

Ravan Dahan - 4.30 to 5.30

Venue - Kalidas Rangalaya

READ | Dussehra 2022: Six places where Ravana is worshipped in India