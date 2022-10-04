Dussehra 2022: History, significance, celebration and auspicious timing of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2022

As Navratri 2022 comes to an end today with Maha Navami, one of the most auspicious Indian festivals Dussehra will be celebrated tomorrow - October 5, 2022. As per Hindu mythology, this festival celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

History

The stories behind this festival refer to, the greatest epic written in the Age of Vedas, which is Ramayana. In Ramayana, on this day, Lord Ram killed Ravana in Lanka and brought back his wife Sita. Hence, the people of his kingdom lighted diyas to celebrate his victory, the victory of good over evil. And thus, began the festival of Dussehra or Vijaya Dashmi.

Dussehra 2022: 5 places in India that celebrates the festival in unique ways

Significance of Dussehra

Dussehra is celebrated in Ashwin, the 10th month of the Hindu calendar. Dussehra is also called Dasara, Dashain and Vijay Dashmi which means, the 10th day of Victory. Dussehra or Vijayadashami is one such festival that the country celebrates with great zeal and enthusiasm. During this festival, people hold outdoor fairs also called melas, and large parades with effigies of Ravana. The effigies are burnt on bonfires in the evening, which symbolize the quelling of darkness by light. Dussehra also paves the way for the next big festival - Diwali (the festival of lights). Dussehra is considered as a day for starting new businesses or new investments. The word 'Dussehra' signifies the meaning of the festival itself. The word is formed from two words Dus means ten and Ahara means day, so this day is called the tenth day. Another meaning comes from the mythology of the festival where 'Dus' signifies the ten heads of Ravana or bad or evil and 'hara' means to defeat or removal.

Celebration

In today's context, this day is celebrated in various ways and means. In the North and especially in the states of UP and Bihar, Ram Leela is performed, which is the recreation of Lord Rama's story, performed on stage. The day ends with burning the effigy of Ravana. In Himachal Pradesh, it is celebrated as Kullu Dussehra. which is marked with a large fair and parade. In the Western region, Dussehra is celebrated with the Ravana Dean ceremony and Mata immersion. In the southern part of the country, it is celebrated by lighting up all major temples and worshipping their livelihood tools. In many places in the south, this day is also dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. In the Eastern part of the country, this day marks the farewell of Goddess Durga and the ladies perform sindoor Khela, and finally immersion of Goddess Durga in water.

It is believed that the 1st grand celebration of Dussehra took place in the Mysore palace in the 17th century at the orders of the king, Wodeyar. Since then, Dussehra has been celebrated across the country.

Puja timing

According to Drikpanchang, the puja muhurat falls on October 5 from 02:07 pm to 02:54 pm while the Durga Visarjan muhurat is from 6:16 am to 8:37 am.