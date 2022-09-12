Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Dussehra 2022: When will Dussehra be celebrated? Know Navratri, Vijayadashami dates

Check the complete list of dates for Dusshera, Navratri, and vijayadashami 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 10:20 PM IST

Dussehra 2022: When will Dussehra be celebrated? Know Navratri, Vijayadashami dates
Dussehra 2022 | Photo: PTI

Dussehra is one of the most popular Indian festivals celebrated at the end of Navratri. As per Hindu mythology, this festival celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. 

When is Dussehra 2022: Significance

Dussehra is the celebration of the victory of good over evil. In many parts of the country, people believe this day auspicious to start a new business or new investment. In southern parts of India, admitting young children to schools is considered auspicious on this day.

Dussehra 2022: Date

Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5 this year. 

Dussehra 2022: Time

  • Dashmi tithi begins at 02:20 PM on October 4
  • Dashmi tithi ends at 12:00 PM on October 5

Navratri 2022: Complete list of dates

  • September 26-- Pratipada
  • September 27-- Dwitiya
  • September 28-- Tritiya
  • September 29-- Chaturthi
  • September 30-- Panchami
  • October 1-- Shashti
  • October 2-- Saptami
  • October 3-- Ashtami
  • October 4-- Navami / Dasami

Read: Pitru Paksha 2022: Know why performing `Pind Daan' in Bihar's Gaya is considered as road to salvation

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board 10, 12 Result 2022 DECLARED at bseh.org.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.