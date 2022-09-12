Dussehra 2022: When will Dussehra be celebrated? Know Navratri, Vijayadashami dates

Dussehra 2022 | Photo: PTI

Dussehra is one of the most popular Indian festivals celebrated at the end of Navratri. As per Hindu mythology, this festival celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

When is Dussehra 2022: Significance

Dussehra is the celebration of the victory of good over evil. In many parts of the country, people believe this day auspicious to start a new business or new investment. In southern parts of India, admitting young children to schools is considered auspicious on this day.

Dussehra 2022: Date

Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5 this year.

Dussehra 2022: Time

Dashmi tithi begins at 02:20 PM on October 4

Dashmi tithi ends at 12:00 PM on October 5

Navratri 2022: Complete list of dates

September 26-- Pratipada

September 27-- Dwitiya

September 28-- Tritiya

September 29-- Chaturthi

September 30-- Panchami

October 1-- Shashti

October 2-- Saptami

October 3-- Ashtami

October 4-- Navami / Dasami

