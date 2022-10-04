Dussehra 2022: Delicious dishes you can make to enjoy the auspicious festival

File photo

The final day of Navaratri is today, and tomorrow the entire nation will celebrate Dussehra, an auspicious holiday that symbolises the triumph of good over evil. The famous Ravana Dhana will be performed tomorrow. To celebrate the festival ahead, you may want to make some amazing food.

Here are some recipes you can make at home:

Sookhe Kaale Chane

This dish, which combines chana with amazing Indian spices, is delicious with puri, halwa, or some ghee-made paranthas.

Sooji Ka Halwa

For Dusshera, semolina or "Sooji" ka halwa is the ideal puja recipe. It will definitely brighten your day.

Kachoris

Deep-fried kachoris with masala filling are always a good choice. Chutney and those spicy, crunchy kachoris have the potential to steal the show.

Puri

Nearly every Indian home makes puris. particularly during the holiday season. The combo of puris, halwa, and kale chane is fantastic. Instead of plain puris, you may spice them up by adding masala.

The VijayaDashmi tithi will begin at 02:20 pm on October 4 and will end at 12:00 pm on October 5. On Dussehra, devotees worship Lord Rama for his blessings and burn huge effigies of Ravana to signify the end of evil.

Dussehra is traditionally celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana and lighting firecrackers to symbolise the destruction of evil. Ramleela is also conducted in various parts of India.

This day is also celebrated as Vijayadashami as it is dedicated to Maa Durga. On this day, Maa Durga killed the demon king Mahishasura. This is a nine-day festival in which devotees worship the idols of Maa Durga, and on the 9th day, people immerse those idols in the water.