Dussehra 2022: 10 Valuable lessons that you can learn from Ravana

Raavan, although Brahmin and well educated was punished by lord Ram for his adharmic actions. It is a historical fact that lord ram was very impressed with Raavan's knowledge and wisdom.
So, after defeating him he praised Raavan and asked brother Lakshman to seek the blessings of the dying Raavan. Lord Ram asked his brother Lakshman to go to him and learn lessons about the world, which no other person except for such a learnt brahmin like Raavan could ever teach him. Lakshman obeyed his brother’s order and stayed nearby dying Raavan’s head but Raavan said nothing and Lakshman returned back to ram. Then ram told Lakshman that whenever you want to learn something, you should never stand near his head but his feet. Lakshman again went to Raavan and this time he stood near his feet, Raavan seeing Lakshman standing near his feet told him his secrets that would make someone’s life successful.
Valmiki has described Raavan as the great devotee of Lord Shiva . In many popular versions of the epic such as Ramkatha and Ramkirtis, we are told that Raavan composed Rudra stotra in praise of Lord Shiva, the ascetic god. His ten heads were kaam (lust), Krodh (wrath), Lobh (greed), Moh (obsession), Mada (vanity), Maatsarya (Envy), Ahankaara (Ego), Chitta (will), Manas (Heart), Buddhi (Mind or Intellect)
Ten from the ten head. Raavan is of ten qualities, such is the wisdom of Raavan. You can also inculcate these genius habits within you and achieve heights in life.