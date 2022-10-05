Durga puja: What is Sindoor khela and its significance?

Sindoor Khela

Sindoor Khela, or Sindur Khela, literally means ‘vermillion game’, and is celebrated by Bengali Hindu women. Traditionally, this ritual is meant for married women who are supposed to follow a set custom and protocol while playing Sindoor Khela, believing this will bring good luck for them and long life for their husbands.

Significance Sindoor Khela

Durga Puja is one of the most important festivals in India, and Vijaya Dashami marks the end of the Durga puja celebration. Durga Puja is the biggest festival in West Bengal. This day is a special day for married women, who wait for this day throughout the year. On this day, people of Bengali community offer vermilion to Maa Durga. Along with this, everyone present in the grand pandal applies vermilion and wishes Durga Puja. This tradition is known as 'Sindoor Khela'. Sindoor Khela starts after that. In this, women apply vermilion on each other - the elders of them apply vermilion on their feet and others on each other's faces. This year, this festival of Maa Durga will be celebrated from October 01 to October 05. Let us know why Durga Puja is special and what is the importance of Sindoor Khela.

What is vermilion khela?

The festival of Navratri is celebrated for 9 days. It is believed that Maa Durga comes to her maternal home for the whole 10 days and to welcome her, huge pandals are decorated with the idol of Maa Durga. In the Bengali community, the worship of Mother Durga starts from Panchami Tithi and finally, on the day of Dashami Tithi, she is sent off by playing vermilion Holi. In Bengali community, it is known as Sindoor Khela.

How did Sindoor Khela start?

The history of Sindoor Khela on Durga Mahotsav is about 450 years old. In the Bengali community, the tradition of Dhunuchi dance is also played along with the sindoor game on Vijayadashami. According to religious belief, Maa Durga is pleased by performing Dhunuchi dance. The belief behind celebrating this is that Maa Durga will be pleased and protect her honey.