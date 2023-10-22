Durga Puja: Rani mukerji to Kiara Advani, Bollywood divas stun in ethnic outfits

Bollywood celebrities graced the Durga Puja pandal in style, from Rani Mukerji to Kiara Advani. Let's take a glimpse of their fashionable attire on Maha Saptami.

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Saptami during Durga Puja, Bollywood's finest luminaries graced the vibrant pandals in a dazzling display of style and devotion to Goddess Durga. The celebrities not only sought the divine blessings but also left onlookers awestruck with their impeccable fashion choices.

The timeless 'Dream Girl,' Hema Malini, made a regal entrance in a resplendent silk Kanjeevaram saree. Her deep purple saree, adorned with a golden border, was a feast for the eyes. Accompanying her was her daughter, Esha Deol, who shimmered in a cream-colored ensemble, complemented by a sequinned half-sleeve blouse. Hema's look was further elevated with a long gold necklace, while Esha opted for a pearl necklace to enhance her appearance. Both mother and daughter elegantly styled their hair in buns.

Rani Mukerji turned heads with her choice of a metallic semi-transparent saree, paired flawlessly with a matching sleeveless blouse. She added a touch of timeless elegance to her attire with a ruby choker necklace and bangles. Completing her look were striking red lipstick, rosy cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, and a graceful low bun.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, exuded grace in a mint-green Kurta set adorned with intricate embellishments. She gracefully draped a sheer dupatta and adorned herself with jhumkas, a subtle bindi, and bangles. Her choice of understated makeup and hairstyle provided the perfect finishing touch to her overall look.

Kajol channeled her inner desi Barbie in a vibrant fuchsia pink saree, complemented by a matching sleeveless blouse. She chose to keep her accessories minimal with elegant drop earrings, allowing the saree to take center stage. Her neat bun and subtle makeup tied the whole ensemble together, presenting a captivating appearance.

Sushmita Sen opted for a Bandhani saree with a meticulously detailed border for her Maha Saptami appearance. She paired her saree with dangling earrings and bangles. Her chic ponytail and minimal makeup ensured that all eyes were on her.