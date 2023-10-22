Durga Puja: Rani mukerji to Kiara Advani, Bollywood divas stun in ethnic outfits

Headlines

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP releases first list of 52 candidates, Raja Singh to contest from Goshamahal

Climate change, pollution, construction: Scientists warn of more Sikkim-like disasters in Himalayas

Gauahar Khan recalls when ‘big star’ made her feel uncomfortable during interview: ‘He wouldn’t let go of…’

World Cup 2023: RP Singh cautions Indian batters about Trent Boult's lethal prowess

Suryakumar Yadav makes debut in ODI World Cup as India makes tactical changes for clash against New Zealand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ravi Shastri echoes MS Dhoni's strategy: Is losing one game in the league phase key to World Cup success?

Climate change, pollution, construction: Scientists warn of more Sikkim-like disasters in Himalayas

World Cup 2023: RP Singh cautions Indian batters about Trent Boult's lethal prowess

10 health benefits of pumpkin seeds 

10 Lesser-known facts about Maharana Pratap

Health benefits of flax seeds as per Ayurveda

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Gauahar Khan recalls when ‘big star’ made her feel uncomfortable during interview: ‘He wouldn’t let go of…’

Watch: Salman Khan's fans burst crackers inside theatre, celebrate Tiger 3 trailer like Diwali

Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna film continues to struggle, earns Rs 7.8 crore

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Durga Puja: Rani mukerji to Kiara Advani, Bollywood divas stun in ethnic outfits

Bollywood celebrities graced the Durga Puja pandal in style, from Rani Mukerji to Kiara Advani. Let's take a glimpse of their fashionable attire on Maha Saptami.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Saptami during Durga Puja, Bollywood's finest luminaries graced the vibrant pandals in a dazzling display of style and devotion to Goddess Durga. The celebrities not only sought the divine blessings but also left onlookers awestruck with their impeccable fashion choices.

The timeless 'Dream Girl,' Hema Malini, made a regal entrance in a resplendent silk Kanjeevaram saree. Her deep purple saree, adorned with a golden border, was a feast for the eyes. Accompanying her was her daughter, Esha Deol, who shimmered in a cream-colored ensemble, complemented by a sequinned half-sleeve blouse. Hema's look was further elevated with a long gold necklace, while Esha opted for a pearl necklace to enhance her appearance. Both mother and daughter elegantly styled their hair in buns.

Rani Mukerji turned heads with her choice of a metallic semi-transparent saree, paired flawlessly with a matching sleeveless blouse. She added a touch of timeless elegance to her attire with a ruby choker necklace and bangles. Completing her look were striking red lipstick, rosy cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, and a graceful low bun.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, exuded grace in a mint-green Kurta set adorned with intricate embellishments. She gracefully draped a sheer dupatta and adorned herself with jhumkas, a subtle bindi, and bangles. Her choice of understated makeup and hairstyle provided the perfect finishing touch to her overall look.

Kajol channeled her inner desi Barbie in a vibrant fuchsia pink saree, complemented by a matching sleeveless blouse. She chose to keep her accessories minimal with elegant drop earrings, allowing the saree to take center stage. Her neat bun and subtle makeup tied the whole ensemble together, presenting a captivating appearance.

Sushmita Sen opted for a Bandhani saree with a meticulously detailed border for her Maha Saptami appearance. She paired her saree with dangling earrings and bangles. Her chic ponytail and minimal makeup ensured that all eyes were on her.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Darshan Hiranandani, businessman who bribed TMC MP Mahua Moitra to ask questions about Adani in Parliament?

Navratri 2023 Day 7: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, mantras to worship Maa Kalaratri

How Israel-Hamas war is inching nations closer to World War 3: Here’s how it will impact India

Viral Video: Saree-clad woman's enthralling dance on crowded railway station divides internet

Wordle 854 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 21

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE