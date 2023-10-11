Durga Puja: Journey from zamindari courtyards to community celebration

Did you know that there was a time when only the zamindars conducted the Durga puja to showcase their wealth and status? Know here how it became a community celebration.

The magnitude and enthusiasm with which the Durga puja is celebrated in West Bengal is now world-famous and people travel from all over the world to witness the grandeur of the festivities.

All of us know that in West Bengal this festival is the biggest celebration and the city is decorated with fancy lights and huge lights. But very few people know that what now is a globally celebrated festival was actually a medium for zamindars to show off their wealth and status.

Durga puja is observed in the Ashvin (September-October). The mention of the grand celebration of Durga puja is by zamindars in West Bengal. Different scripts point to different kings and zamindars who celebrate and finance the Durga puja.

Although the Boendo Barir Pujo is still a custom in West Bengal but now it has become a neighbourhood celebration.

Folklores suggest that the zamindars of Dinajpur and Malda initiated the first Durga Puja in Bengal. According to another source, Raja Kangshanarayan of Taherpur or Bhabananda Mazumdar of Nadiya organized the first Sharadiya or Autumn Durga Puja in Bengal in c. 1606.

This was a long practice in West Bengal but in 1790, a group of twelve friends of Guptipara in Hoogly, West Bengal collaborated and collected contributions from locals and conducted the first community puja. This community puja was called the 'baro-yaari' puja loosely translated to 'twelve-pal' puja.

This concept was brought to the capital city, Kolkata, in 1832 by Raja Harinath of Cossimbazar. Raja Harinath conducted the puja in his ancestral home in Murshidabad from 1824 to 1832.

This approach of collecting money from locals and celebrating a community puja was adopted by the Sanatan Dharmotsahini Sabha in 1910 and they organised the first truly community puja in Baghbazar in Kolkata.

Coming back to 2023, this form of celebration that was once conceptualised by twelve friends of a small village became the dominant mode of Durga puja celebration.