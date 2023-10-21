Durga Puja in Delhi: CR Park to Mayur Vihar, 5 pandals you must visit during Navratri

Here are some of the top places to experience the festivities during Durga Puja in Delhi.

Durga Puja 2023 is a nine-day Hindu festival celebrated across India in various ways, honoring the nine forms of Goddess Durga and symbolizing the victory of good over evil. During this period, people in the Northern region traditionally observe fasting, while unique celebrations like Garba and Dandiya dances are prominent in Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh celebrates it as Bathukamma. In Bengal, it's known as Durga Puja.

Durga Puja in Delhi-NCR offers more than just religious observances; it includes pandal hopping, cultural events, feasting, and revelry. Here are some of the top places to experience the festivities during Durga Puja in Delhi:

Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) Durga Puja Pandal, Delhi: Often called Delhi's mini Bengal, CR Park is home to some of the most popular Durga Puja pandals, renowned for their elaborate and beautifully crafted decorations.

Kashmere Gate Durga Puja: This celebration, dating back to 1910, is perhaps the oldest Durga Puja event in the capital. The Delhi Durga Puja Samiti organizes a grand pandal at the Bengali Sr Sec School, Alipur Road, paying homage to the goddess.

Minto Road Durga Puja Pandal: Among the oldest and most prestigious Durga Puja celebrations in Delhi, the Minto Road pandal is famous for its traditional rituals, artistic idols, and cultural programs. This celebration began in 1940 and has remained a crowd favorite in Delhi-NCR.

Safdarjung Enclave Durga Puja, Delhi: The Safdarjung Enclave Durga Puja is known for its beautiful and artistic pandal decorations. The idols at this pandal are some of the most exquisite and well-crafted in Delhi.

Antaranga Durga Puja, Mayur Vihar, Delhi: This relatively new pandal has been celebrating Durga Puja since 1993. It's organized by an NGO established by Bengali individuals, with a focus on promoting the culture of Eastern India through this puja.