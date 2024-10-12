Sindoor Khela, a cherished Bengali tradition marking the final day of Durga Puja, witnessed the two actresses in their festive best.

Durga Puja 2024 has been an affair of grand celebrations, and cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji added to the glamour with their stunning ethnic looks at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Juhu, Mumbai. The duo, who are hosting this year’s Durga Puja pandal near SNDT Women’s University, captured everyone’s attention as they embraced the traditional Bengali customs, particularly during the Sindoor Khela.

Sindoor Khela, a cherished Bengali tradition marking the final day of Durga Puja, witnessed the two actresses in their festive best. Both adorned exquisite sarees, adding to the spirit of the occasion and sparking fashion conversations across social media.

Kajol’s radiant Bengali saree

Kajol stunned in a beautiful white and red Bengali saree, epitomising traditional elegance. The saree, made from luxurious off-white silk, featured vibrant red borders and was draped with grace, allowing the pallu to fall effortlessly over her shoulder. Paired with a matching red blouse, Kajol embraced the essence of Bengali heritage, with every detail accentuating her natural beauty.

Her look was complete with statement gold earrings, stacked golden bangles, and a perfect blend of makeup that included nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a striking red lipstick. Kajol left her hair loose with a side partition, perfectly complementing her radiant appearance.

Rani Mukerji’s festive charm

Rani Mukerji matched Kajol’s festive flair with her equally enchanting ensemble. She donned a beige saree, adorned with golden polka dots and intricate borders, and draped it in the traditional Bengali style, with the pallu falling gracefully in front. Her vibrant red blouse added a pop of colour, creating a striking contrast with the beige fabric, radiating festive charm.

Rani’s choice of accessories included intricate temple jewellery—an opulent gold necklace, delicate mangalsutra, and matching earrings. Her makeup was glam-perfect, with her hair tied in a neat bun and adorned with roses, completing her radiant look.

The two cousins set the bar high for ethnic fashion during the Durga Puja festivities, making this year’s celebrations not only spiritually uplifting but also a visual feast for fashion enthusiasts.

As the festivities continue, Kajol and Rani Mukerji have once again shown how style and tradition can come together in perfect harmony during one of India’s most beloved festivals.