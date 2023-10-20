Headlines

ICICI Bank issues warning on digital banking frauds, know how to safeguard your money

AUS Vs PAK Free Live Streaming: How and when to watch Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live on mobile, TV, laptop

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 85 candidates except for Amla seat in Betul

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Important update about exam date sheet students must know

Durga Puja 2023: Best shubho pujo wishes, messages and greetings to share with friends and family

ICICI Bank issues warning on digital banking frauds, know how to safeguard your money

AUS Vs PAK Free Live Streaming: How and when to watch Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live on mobile, TV, laptop

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 85 candidates except for Amla seat in Betul

9 times Allu Arjun inspired us with strong messages

10 best countries for remote work

6 Ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets into ugly spat with Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande calls Khanzaadi 'idiot'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams these two contestants for their bad behaviour in season's first Weekend Ka Vaar

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's latest photo divides the internet, netizens say 'isse apne papa ke...'

Durga Puja 2023: Best shubho pujo wishes, messages and greetings to share with friends and family

Durga Puja 2023: To mark this sacred event, here are heartfelt Durga Puja wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

Durga Puja holds great significance, primarily celebrated by the Bengali community in India and worldwide, especially in the eastern regions, including West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Assam. This four-day festival marks the culmination of the nine-day Navratri celebration dedicated to the Goddess. In 2023, it commences on October 20 with Shashti, followed by Saptami on October 21, Ashtami on October 22, Navami on October 23, and Vijaydashami on October 24.

To mark this sacred event, here are heartfelt Durga Puja wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Durga Puja 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages And Greetings:

1. On this auspicious day of Durga Puja my greetings to you, ‘Sarba Mangala Mangalle Shiv e Sarbastho Swaidhikey’. Happiness & betterment at all levels for all for all time to come, success at the end of all your pursuits in the most truthful way.

2. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Durga Puja with plenty of peace and prosperity.

3. May the Goddess Durga give you the strength and power to knock down all your life’s adversities. Happy Durga Puja!

4. May her blessings remove all obstacles from your path of life as she removes the darkness from the universe on this auspicious day. Happy Durga Puja!

5. May Goddess Durga shower / All her blessings on you and your family / During this Navratri / May her sights be always with you / And may her hands be on you throughout the year. Happy Durga Puja!

6. Meet this day with glee / And embrace this heavenly ecstasy / Of this warm greeting I send you today / May you find success and blessings in sweet array. Happy Durga Puja!

7. Durga Puja is a blessed time. Rejoice in the glories of Maa Durga and celebrate all the blessings of the goddess with your friends, family, acquaintances, and loved ones. Best Wishes from me on this Durga Puja.

8. May Goddess Durga destroy all evil around you and fill your life with prosperity and happiness in this Devi Paksha. Subho Sarodiya r Subhechha.

9. Is Durga Puja aapki zindagi khushion se bhari ho / Duniya ujalo se roshan ho / Ghar par Maa Durga ka aagman ho. Happy Durga Puja!

10. Jai Maa Durgaa, Maa aapki har monakamana puri karein. May all the problems of your life be resolved. Happy Durga Puja.

And may you have an auspicious Durga Puja too!

