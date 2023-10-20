Durga Puja 2023: Best shubho pujo wishes, messages and greetings to share with friends and family

Durga Puja 2023: To mark this sacred event, here are heartfelt Durga Puja wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Durga Puja holds great significance, primarily celebrated by the Bengali community in India and worldwide, especially in the eastern regions, including West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Assam. This four-day festival marks the culmination of the nine-day Navratri celebration dedicated to the Goddess. In 2023, it commences on October 20 with Shashti, followed by Saptami on October 21, Ashtami on October 22, Navami on October 23, and Vijaydashami on October 24.

Durga Puja 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages And Greetings:

1. On this auspicious day of Durga Puja my greetings to you, ‘Sarba Mangala Mangalle Shiv e Sarbastho Swaidhikey’. Happiness & betterment at all levels for all for all time to come, success at the end of all your pursuits in the most truthful way.

2. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Durga Puja with plenty of peace and prosperity.

3. May the Goddess Durga give you the strength and power to knock down all your life’s adversities. Happy Durga Puja!

4. May her blessings remove all obstacles from your path of life as she removes the darkness from the universe on this auspicious day. Happy Durga Puja!

5. May Goddess Durga shower / All her blessings on you and your family / During this Navratri / May her sights be always with you / And may her hands be on you throughout the year. Happy Durga Puja!

6. Meet this day with glee / And embrace this heavenly ecstasy / Of this warm greeting I send you today / May you find success and blessings in sweet array. Happy Durga Puja!

7. Durga Puja is a blessed time. Rejoice in the glories of Maa Durga and celebrate all the blessings of the goddess with your friends, family, acquaintances, and loved ones. Best Wishes from me on this Durga Puja.

8. May Goddess Durga destroy all evil around you and fill your life with prosperity and happiness in this Devi Paksha. Subho Sarodiya r Subhechha.

9. Is Durga Puja aapki zindagi khushion se bhari ho / Duniya ujalo se roshan ho / Ghar par Maa Durga ka aagman ho. Happy Durga Puja!

10. Jai Maa Durgaa, Maa aapki har monakamana puri karein. May all the problems of your life be resolved. Happy Durga Puja.

And may you have an auspicious Durga Puja too!