Durga Puja 2023: Know date, rituals, history, significance

In 2023, it commences on October 20 with Shashti, followed by Saptami on October 21, Ashtami on October 22, Navami on October 23, and Vijaydashami on October 24.

Durga Puja, an annual Hindu festival venerating Goddess Durga, holds great significance, primarily celebrated by the Bengali community in India and worldwide, especially in the eastern regions, including West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Assam. This four-day festival marks the culmination of the nine-day Navratri celebration dedicated to the Goddess. In 2023, it commences on October 20 with Shashti, followed by Saptami on October 21, Ashtami on October 22, Navami on October 23, and Vijaydashami on October 24.

Durga Puja: Date

Sharadiya Navratri 2023, as per the Drik Panchang, begins on October 15 and concludes on October 24 with Durga Visarjan and Vijaya Dashami celebrations. The Pratipada Tithi of Ashwin month starts on October 14 and ends on October 16, officially marking the commencement of Sharadiya Navratri on October 15.

The festival unfolds with reverence to different forms of the Goddess each day. On October 20, Devi Katyayani is worshiped, and in Bengal, Assam, Odisha, and parts of Bihar, the unmasking of Durga Pratima occurs. October 21, known as Saptami, is dedicated to Devi Kalratri, and October 22, or Durga Ashtami, is devoted to Devi Mahagauri. October 23 concludes Navratri 2023 with the worship of Devi Siddhidatri on Maha Navami. October 24 marks the end of the nine-day fast, and people celebrate Durga Visarjan and Vijayadashami.

Durga Puja: History, Significance

Durga Puja's history and significance are deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. The Goddess Durga, Lord Shiva's consort, is revered during this festival. It commemorates her victory over the demon Mahishasura, who believed he was invincible and that no woman could defeat him.

The preparations for Durga Puja commence with Mahalaya, marking the last day of the dark fortnight (Krishnapaksha) of Ashvin month in the Hindu lunar calendar. During Durga Puja, the Goddess is believed to visit her 'paternal house' on Earth, accompanied by her children, Lord Ganesh, Lord Kartik, Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Saraswati.

Ghatasthapana is a pivotal ceremony that inaugurates the festivities. Durga Puja transcends mere religious significance; it is a cultural extravaganza. Bengalis fast during the day and relish feasts at night. Food vendors offering authentic Bengali cuisine gather around the puja pandals. Inside the pandal, vegetarianism is typically observed, especially during devotional activities.

The Goddess's 'bhog' (offering) is also vegetarian and includes delectable items like khichdi, fritters, mixed vegetable sabji, and tomato chutney. The celebration is accompanied by dance, music, recitations, arts, and even light sports events. People don their finest attire, and the atmosphere is brimming with fervor and enthusiasm. Durga Puja isn't just a religious event; it's a grand celebration that blends spirituality with culture and merriment.