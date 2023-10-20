Durga Puja 2023: Chandrayaan-3 to menstruation, 5 mesmerising themed pandals in Kolkata

These five Durga Puja pandals offer a diverse and captivating experience, showcasing the creativity and cultural richness of Kolkata during this festive season.

The Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata are in full swing, and the city's vibrant atmosphere is elevated each year by the innovative and unique pandals that adorn its streets during this auspicious time.

In 2023, the scene is as captivating as ever, with pandals that boast unconventional themes, offering a distinct and mesmerizing experience for visitors. Here are five must-visit Durga Puja pandals:

Menstruation Theme Pandal by Pathuriaghata Pancher Palli Sarbojanin Durgotsab: This pandal breaks the silence around menstruation and related taboos. It challenges the notion that menstruating women are impure and shouldn't enter temples or kitchens. The pandal symbolizes the idea that every woman is an embodiment of Devi and that every Devi bleeds. Located in central Kolkata, it's a powerful and essential visit.

Puchka (Street Food) Theme by Behala Notun Dal Club: Honoring one of Kolkata's most beloved street foods, Puchka, this pandal takes inspiration from its spicy and sweet flavors. The decorations feature Puchkas (gol gappa or pani puri) and Donas (plates made of leaves). You can find this delightful pandal in Tala Park.

All-Metal Decoration by Mudiali Club: Departing from the traditional use of cloth, Mudiali Club has embraced an all-metal decor for their pandal, named "Somaroho" (splendor). This royal-themed creation, located in Kalighat, South Kolkata, is a stunning departure from convention.

Auto Rickshaw Theme by Hazra Park Durgotsab: Hazra Park Durgotsab showcases an artistic masterpiece with a pandal inspired by the humble auto-rickshaw. The theme, "Teen Chakar Golpo" (the tale of three wheels), can be found in Bhawanipore. This unique theme is a definite must-visit.

Chandrayaan-3 by Pallir Jubak Brinda Club: To celebrate ISRO's monumental achievement and India's prowess in space exploration, Pallir Jubak Brinda Club in North Kolkata has created a massive replica of the Vikram Lander that touched down on the moon. The pandal's ground resembles the lunar surface, and Maa Durga is seated atop the Vikram Lander, paying homage to this remarkable event.