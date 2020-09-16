Durga Puja 2020: Know why Maa Durga will be worshipped 35 days after Mahalaya

Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarv Pitru Amavasya, will be observed on September 17. The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 7.56 pm today, i.e. September 16 and will end at 4.29 pm tomorrow, i.e. September 17.

On this day, Shradh and Tarpan rituals are performed for those who breathed their last on Purnima Tithi, Chaturdashi Tithi and Amavasya Tithi.

Mahalaya Amavasya marks the culmination of the Pitru Paksha period and the beginning of the Devi Paksha.The day also marks the onset of the Sharadiya Navratri season that is dedicated to Maa Durga. The devotees keep a fast for nine days and worship the nine forms of Maa Durga. On this day, the Goddess descends on the earth from her heavenly abode or Kailash on either a palanquin, boat, elephant or horse. Normally, celebrations for Durga Puja begin seven days after Mahalaya.

However, this year the much-awaited festival would be held a month after Mahalaya. So, Durga Puja celebrations will be held this year between October 22 (Shashthi) and October 26 (Vijaya Dashami).

According to Bisuddha Siddhanta and Suryasiddhanta, both schools of almanacs, the unusual gap between Mahalaya and Durga Puja is because of a phenomenon called ‘mala mash’ or a lunar month that has two new moons, according to a report. During this month, no auspicious festival or rituals can be observed. Bengali month Ashwin is a lunar month, and Durga Puja can only be held after it is over.

While it is an unusual schedule, it is not the first time that Durga Puja will be delayed. The last time this happened was in 2001 when Durga Puja was observed 30 days after Mahalaya.

Bengalis are said to commence with the festive fervour right from Mahalaya, however, this will be delayed. The ‘Devi Paksha’ or the auspicious period when Durga puja celebrated, will begin on October 17 with ‘Pratipad’ or the first day of Sharadiya Navratri.