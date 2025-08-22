Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car collection and massive net worth

Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Donald Trump's foreign policy blunders? Modi's meeting with Putin and Xi may begin...

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat teaser review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa give deja vu of Raanjhanaa, netizens says 'Sanam Teri Kasam wali feel toh hai'

SC directs election commission on SIR electoral rolls in Bihar, says, 'Accept 11 documents or...'

National Space Day 2025: Tradition meets technology, inspiring generations

From Song Joong Ki to Song Hye Kyo: Highest paid Korean actors who rule K-Drama

US President Donald Trump's aide accuses India of 'perpetuating Ukraine war': 'PM Modi is a great leader but...'

Days after slap incident, man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event

Chiranjeevi at 70: Fitness secrets behind megastar’s strength and vitality

Bigg Boss love stories: Couples who turned love into marriage over the years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car collection and massive net worth

Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car c

Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Donald Trump's foreign policy blunders? Modi's meeting with Putin and Xi may begin...

Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Trump's blunders? Modi's meeting ...

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat teaser review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa give deja vu of Raanjhanaa, netizens says 'Sanam Teri Kasam wali feel toh hai'

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat teaser: Harshvardhan gives deja vu of Raanjhanaa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car collection and massive net worth

At 30, Dua Lipa enjoys a luxurious lifestyle with a lavish London mansion, a stunning car collection, and a sprawling net worth, proving her unmatched success in music.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 03:07 PM IST

Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car collection and massive net worth
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Global sensation Dua Lipa turns 30 on August 22. She has built an extraordinary career that is reflected in her wealth, assets, and way of living. From a luxurious London mansion to an expensive car collection and high-profile brand endorsements, Dua Lipa’s life is nothing short of extravagant.

From modelling to music

Dua Lipa began her career as a model before pursuing her music career. Her big breakthrough came in 2017 with the release of her self-titled debut album. The success of her 'New Rules' song turned her into a global star overnight. Since then, she has collected several prestigious awards, including seven Brit Awards, three Grammys, and even two Guinness World Records.

Untitled-design-1

READ MORE: Dua Lipa thanks fans after Mumbai concert, shares unseen pictures of...

A luxurious London mansion

Dua Lipa's stunning London home in West Hampstead is approximately valued at Rs 89 crore, purchased in 2020 for Rs 72 crore. The mansion boasts modern luxury with classic touches, featuring a skylight roof, pastel kitchen appliances, rustic brick walls and elegant Victorian-style tiles, reflecting her taste for sophistication and comfort.

Untitled-design-2

An expensive car collection

Dua Lipa's garage boasts some of the world’s most stylish and expensive vehicles. According to reports, her collection includes a Jaguar F-Type convertible, Jaguar I-Pace, BMW 5 Series, Porsche Taycan, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and the ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Massive net worth

Dua Lipa's net worth is estimated at Rs 296 crore, earned through music, live performances, brand endorsements, and investments. In her thirties, she continues to dominate global music charts and sets new style and luxury standards with her lavish lifestyle and hard-earned fortune. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kriti Sanon says Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'
Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt film was made on same scale as male-led movies
Before The Conjuring: Last Rites releases, watch these 6 spine-chilling horror movies on OTT platforms
Before The Conjuring: Last Rites, watch these 6 spine-chilling horror movies
Frank Caprio dies at 88: Why was he called America's 'nicest judge'? Know all about his family, net worth
Frank Caprio dies at 88: Why was he called America's 'nicest judge'? Know all ab
'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to marry boyfriend
'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to m
Infosys employees gets 80% bonus payout for Q1 FY26, Narayana Murthy's firm says bonus letters will be...
Infosys employees gets 80% bonus payout for Q1 FY26, Narayana Murthy's firm says
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE