Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car collection and massive net worth

At 30, Dua Lipa enjoys a luxurious lifestyle with a lavish London mansion, a stunning car collection, and a sprawling net worth, proving her unmatched success in music.

Global sensation Dua Lipa turns 30 on August 22. She has built an extraordinary career that is reflected in her wealth, assets, and way of living. From a luxurious London mansion to an expensive car collection and high-profile brand endorsements, Dua Lipa’s life is nothing short of extravagant.

From modelling to music

Dua Lipa began her career as a model before pursuing her music career. Her big breakthrough came in 2017 with the release of her self-titled debut album. The success of her 'New Rules' song turned her into a global star overnight. Since then, she has collected several prestigious awards, including seven Brit Awards, three Grammys, and even two Guinness World Records.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa thanks fans after Mumbai concert, shares unseen pictures of...

A luxurious London mansion

Dua Lipa's stunning London home in West Hampstead is approximately valued at Rs 89 crore, purchased in 2020 for Rs 72 crore. The mansion boasts modern luxury with classic touches, featuring a skylight roof, pastel kitchen appliances, rustic brick walls and elegant Victorian-style tiles, reflecting her taste for sophistication and comfort.

An expensive car collection

Dua Lipa's garage boasts some of the world’s most stylish and expensive vehicles. According to reports, her collection includes a Jaguar F-Type convertible, Jaguar I-Pace, BMW 5 Series, Porsche Taycan, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and the ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Massive net worth

Dua Lipa's net worth is estimated at Rs 296 crore, earned through music, live performances, brand endorsements, and investments. In her thirties, she continues to dominate global music charts and sets new style and luxury standards with her lavish lifestyle and hard-earned fortune.