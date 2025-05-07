Now, a new trend called drinkable sunscreen is catching people’s attention. These come in the form of pills or liquids and claim to protect the skin from within.

In the past few years, the usage of sunscreen has rapidly increased as people have realised its importance. SPF not only protects you from getting tanned but also shields your skin from harmful UV rays, reduces the risk of sunburn, early ageing, and even skin cancer.

Now, a new trend called drinkable sunscreen is catching people’s attention. These come in the form of pills or liquids and claim to protect the skin from within. They are made using ingredients like antioxidants, plant extracts, and vitamins that are said to reduce damage caused by the sun.

However, doctors and skin experts warn that drinking sunscreen is not the same as applying it on your skin. Topical sunscreens form a protective layer on the skin that blocks or absorbs harmful rays. Drinkable sunscreens may support your skin’s health, but they can’t stop sunburn or tanning on their own.

Experts suggest using these supplements only as an added support, not as a replacement for regular SPF creams. The best way to stay protected is by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily, wearing hats and sunglasses, and avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours.

In simple terms, drinking sunscreen might help a little, but it cannot do the job of your regular sunscreen. So, don’t stop applying SPF just yet!

