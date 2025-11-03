Drinking from copper bottles to boost your health? Here's why it might secretly be harming you

Many people believe drinking water from copper bottles boosts health, but experts warn that overexposure to copper can cause nausea, liver damage and toxicity.

Copper bottles have become a big trend among health enthusiasts. From boosting immunity to improving digestion, people swear by the benefits of drinking copper-infused water. But here’s the catch: while a little copper is good for you, too much of it can actually harm your health.

Why c opper i sn’t a lways y our f riend

It’s true, copper has antibacterial properties and trace amounts of it are essential for your body’s functions. However, when water is stored in a copper vessel for too long, the metal can start leaching into it. This excess copper can lead to nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and, in serious cases, even liver or kidney damage.

Doctors warn that prolonged exposure to high levels of copper can build up in the body and cause toxicity. Those with liver or kidney problems or conditions like Wilson’s disease, are particularly at risk.

Common m istakes t hat m ake i t r isky

Many people unknowingly increase the risks by storing acidic drinks like lemon water in copper bottles or by leaving water in them for several days. Acidic liquids react with copper and release more metal into the water, making it unsafe to consume.

Experts suggest keeping it simple, only store plain water in a copper bottle, and for no more than 6-8 hours or overnight. Clean your bottle regularly using natural cleansers like lemon and salt, and avoid harsh chemicals. Also, make sure you’re buying bottles made from pure, food-grade copper.

Copper water can be healthy, but only when consumed in moderation and with care. Too much of this 'good thing' can easily turn toxic. So, before you sip that trendy copper water, remember: balance is the real key to good health.