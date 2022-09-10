Dreams: Psychology behind dreams at night

Experts believe the brainstem generates REM sleep and the forebrain generates dreams

When you go to sleep each night, your body rests and recovers. But your brain, on the other hand, is on a roller coaster ride as it releases all kinds of chemicals and hormones into your body. As you sleep, your brain goes through different stages throughout a typical night.

Your brain cycles back and forth through the various stages of a night’s sleep nearly four to five times but most dreaming happens during the deeper stage. In the rem stage or rapid eye movement stage, our eyes begin to dart around back and forth super fast under our eyelids.

The mind in dream

Well, scientists and philosophers have tried to answer this question since the dawn of civilization but despise advancement in technology, sleep research experts today still have not concluded why people dream.

They have however a few interesting theories to explain the phenomenon. Some of them say that dreams are a way to process all the events and emotions we experience throughout the day. They assume dreams play a vital role in our physical, mental and emotional health. Whereas some researchers claim dreams are merely a bodily function.

Humans sleep approximately 112 days out of every year. By the time you’re 75 years old, you have spent about 25 years asleep. Also, did you know ancient civilizations thought dreams were messages from the Gods or some kind of prophecy? The question in today’s time is what do you call the deepest stage of sleep.