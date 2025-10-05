Dreaming of glass skin? This Korean routine can help you get it
LIFESTYLE
Glass skin makes light reflect off your skin as if it were passing through glass.
If you're a fan of the ten-step Korean skincare method, you've likely heard the term "Korean glass skin routine." Koreans are known for their radiant and glowing skin. They've redefined skincare and created techniques that have become extremely popular worldwide. However, achieving this radiant look isn't just a matter of genetics. It involves careful care, the right skin tone, and the natural moisturising properties of Korean beauty products.
Glass skin makes light reflect off your skin as if it were passing through glass. Translucency is what distinguishes glass skin from clear skin. This trend, which originated in Korea, has spread to India and other parts of the world. No single product can give you clear skin overnight, but you can achieve a light, healthy glow by incorporating Korean skincare steps into your routine.
This article presents a detailed guide to a morning and night Korean skincare routine that can enhance your skin.
Korean skincare is renowned for its focus on preventing skin problems rather than treating them. It emphasises hydrating, nourishing, and protecting the skin using cutting-edge ingredients and techniques.
The secret lies in the consistent use of carefully formulated products that create a protective barrier, promote skin health, and ensure long-lasting moisture retention.
Cleansing: Start Fresh
Sweat, oil, and dead skin cells accumulate on your skin overnight. Cleansing helps remove these impurities, preparing your skin for the next steps.
Toning: Balance Your Skin
Toners restore your skin's pH balance and prepare it for further skincare products.
Essences: Boost Hydration
Essences are lightweight moisturisers that prepare the skin for better absorption of subsequent products.
Serums: Target specific concerns
Serums contain powerful ingredients that address various issues, such as acne, wrinkles, or dark spots.
Moisturising: Lock in hydration
Moisturising prevents dryness and keeps your skin supple.
Sunscreen: Protect your skin
Sunscreen provides protection from harmful UV rays that cause ageing and skin damage.
Double Cleansing: Remove makeup and impurities
Double cleansing involves using an oil-based cleanser first, followed by a water-based cleanser, to thoroughly cleanse your skin.
Exfoliating: Remove dead skin cells
Exfoliation promotes cell renewal and smoothness, but should be done 2-3 times a week.
Toning: Restore pH balance
Toning soothes the skin and maintains its pH balance.
Essence: Intensive Hydration
At night, a concentrated essence moisturizes and encourages hydration so your skin can heal while you sleep.
Treatment: Focus on Problem Areas
Ampoules and serums target issues like acne, hyperpigmentation, or wrinkles.
Eye Cream: Hydrate and Protect
The sensitive skin around the eyes needs to be cared for carefully to prevent lines and dark circles.
Moisturizing: Nourish and Repair
Night creams are thicker than day creams, making them ideal for nourishing and repairing hydration overnight.
Facial Oils: Moisturize
Facial oils lock in moisture and improve skin's overall performance.
Remember, glowing skin doesn't happen overnight. It takes time and dedication. But with the right products and expert guidance, achieving radiant, flawless skin is within your reach.