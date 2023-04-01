Search icon
Dream Interpretation: Signs that may bring fortune or bad luck in life

According to the dream book, if you see yourself in the middle of a lot of coins or hear the sound of coins, then this dream is inauspicious for you. It is believed that seeing coins in a dream indicates a financial loss.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

Dreams are the mirror of our life. It is said that the kind of situation a person is going through, he dreams like that. According to the experts of dream science, there are some dreams which can have a negative impact on the economic condition of the person. We often share the dreams we have with our loved ones or with friends. According to dream science, there is definitely some sign of every dream that comes, which warns us about the events that will happen in the future. Every person wants to earn money. In such a situation, if money is seen in the dream, then the person becomes very happy. But seeing money in a dream is auspicious or inauspicious, let's know in detail.

Let's interpret dreams here: 

  • According to the dream book, if you see yourself in the middle of a lot of coins or hear the sound of coins, then this dream is inauspicious for you. It is believed that seeing coins in a dream indicates financial loss.
  • If you see yourself searching for something valuable in your dream, then this dream is not good for you. According to dream science, such a dream warns you of monetary loss in the future. Also indicates a failure.
  • According to dream science, if someone is giving you a note in a dream, then this dream is very auspicious for you. This dream means that you will suddenly get money from somewhere and your financial condition will also be strong.
  • If you see yourself depositing money in the bank or making any kind of savings in your dream, it means that you will definitely get monetary benefits and your sources of income will also increase.

