Dr Rajendra Prasad birth anniversary: Inspirational quotes from India's first president

Dr Rajendra Prasad

Dr Rajendra Prasad served as India's first president from 1950 until 1962. He was also a prominent lawyer, activist, and philosopher. During the Indian Independence Movement, he played a pivotal role for Bihar and Maharashtra as a member of the Indian National Congress.

On December 3, 1884, he was born into a Kayastha family in Ziradei, Bihar. His mother, Kamleshwari Devi, was a devoted Hindu who would regale her son with tales from the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, while his father, Sahai Srivastava, was a scholar of Sanskrit and Persian.

In honour of Dr Rajendra Prasad's 136th birthday, we've compiled a few of his wise words to help you find your own "self-righteousness."

Also, READ: Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations

Here are some of his famous quotes: