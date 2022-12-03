Search icon
Dr Rajendra Prasad birth anniversary: Inspirational quotes from India's first president

Dr. Rajendra Prasad was born in Siwan, Bihar, on December 3, 1884. He was India's first President.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 01:03 PM IST

Dr Rajendra Prasad

Dr Rajendra Prasad served as India's first president from 1950 until 1962. He was also a prominent lawyer, activist, and philosopher. During the Indian Independence Movement, he played a pivotal role for Bihar and Maharashtra as a member of the Indian National Congress.

On December 3, 1884, he was born into a Kayastha family in Ziradei, Bihar. His mother, Kamleshwari Devi, was a devoted Hindu who would regale her son with tales from the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, while his father, Sahai Srivastava, was a scholar of Sanskrit and Persian.

In honour of Dr Rajendra Prasad's 136th birthday, we've compiled a few of his wise words to help you find your own "self-righteousness." 

Here are some of his famous quotes:

  • In order to achieve our goals, our methods must be as clean as the ultimate result!
  • With weapons of mass devastation at man's disposal now, the human species itself is in grave risk of extinction.
  • I am certain that your personality will aid in the healing of wounded souls and the restoration of peace and harmony in an environment of distrust and confusion.
  • We must remember all those who have given their lives in the sake of freedom.
  • Actors can't keep dashing around the woods forever.
  • For the first time in our long and tumultuous history, we find the whole huge territory... united under the authority of a single constitution and a single union, which assumes responsibility for the care of the more than 320 million men and women who occupy it.
  • We have become so used to depending on English precedents that it seems almost sacrilegious to have a different reading, even though our situations and circumstances seem to warrant a different interpretation.
