Dr Rajendra Prasad birth anniversary: Inspirational quotes from India's first president

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 01:03 PM IST
Dr Rajendra Prasad served as India's first president from 1950 until 1962. He was also a prominent lawyer, activist, and philosopher. During the Indian Independence Movement, he played a pivotal role for Bihar and Maharashtra as a member of the Indian National Congress.
On December 3, 1884, he was born into a Kayastha family in Ziradei, Bihar. His mother, Kamleshwari Devi, was a devoted Hindu who would regale her son with tales from the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, while his father, Sahai Srivastava, was a scholar of Sanskrit and Persian.
In honour of Dr Rajendra Prasad's 136th birthday, we've compiled a few of his wise words to help you find your own "self-righteousness."
Here are some of his famous quotes:
- In order to achieve our goals, our methods must be as clean as the ultimate result!
- With weapons of mass devastation at man's disposal now, the human species itself is in grave risk of extinction.
- I am certain that your personality will aid in the healing of wounded souls and the restoration of peace and harmony in an environment of distrust and confusion.
- We must remember all those who have given their lives in the sake of freedom.
- Actors can't keep dashing around the woods forever.
- For the first time in our long and tumultuous history, we find the whole huge territory... united under the authority of a single constitution and a single union, which assumes responsibility for the care of the more than 320 million men and women who occupy it.
- We have become so used to depending on English precedents that it seems almost sacrilegious to have a different reading, even though our situations and circumstances seem to warrant a different interpretation.