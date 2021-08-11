Dr. Niranjan Samani dons various hats as he takes influencer’s route to reach out to the audience

The basic picturization we have about doctors is that they are medical professionals with a white coat and a stethoscope along with them. We all have seen doctors practising their duties brilliantly and being there for their patients under any circumstances. In uncertain times like the COVID-19 pandemic where everything has become virtual, even the doctors have adapted the new normal of using social media to connect to the audience. Today we tell you about one of the qualified medical professionals named Dr. Niranjan P Samani. Well versed with medicines, the medical practitioner is a master of all trades.

Following a millennial approach towards work, Dr. Samani has built his presence among the most popular medical professionals over the web. He boasts a fanfare of more than 370K followers on Instagram, thanks to his out of the box content that he creates for his followers. Whether the concerns are about hairfall, dry skin, acne, back pain or any other severe issue like cardiac arrest; the doctor has given a 360-degree exposure by raising awareness through his informative videos.

There is no doubt in the fact that Dr. Niranjan Samani has gone miles ahead by inculcating social media to impart knowledge about medical issues any layman faces in general. Striking a perfect balance between his practice at the clinic and creating some useful content over the digital space, Dr. Samani has proven his versatility as one of the profound medical professionals. According to him, staying in sync with technological advancements is of utmost importance in any profession.

Moreover, the 25-year old went on to say, “If you don’t transform with time, then time will leave you far behind. The only way to sustain in any field is to stay up to date with the latest happenings over the web. After all, the internet has become a constant companion of humans.” Apart from just creating informative videos, Dr. Niranjan Samani often engages with his audience and shares some useful tips on how to stay fit across all levels in difficult times like the coronavirus epidemic.

Highly qualified in the field of medicine, Dr. Niranjan Samani holds an MBBS degree and is contributing the best he can with a modern approach. Along with his medical practice and being a one-of-a-kind medical influencer, he is also pursuing a master’s degree. Hailing from the Kudla area of Karnataka, Dr. Samani’s working style has inspired thousands of doctors to connect to their audience through the digital medium. Well, we must say that Dr. Niranjan’s working methodology is unarguably the best where he is utilizing social media in the best way possible.

Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content