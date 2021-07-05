Dr Manjunath has a mission to make India a nation of readers

It’s hard to be persistent, it’s even harder to be continuously motivated. Things took a toll on everyone in India during this lockdown, it was difficult for each one of us to be determined towards our goal. Nevertheless, we came out stronger, didn’t we? While many struggled to keep up their missions this year, Dr. Manjunath, a mind performance coach, managed to initiate a new one. Alongside many of his successful programs, he has now prioritized his mission ‘Read for success @5:30 am’ that was introduced in July 2020.

Dr. Manjunath is a motivation to over 12,000 + students who have successfully completed their course with his help. Mind coach Dr. Manjunath, earlier known as a specialist in aerodynamics, left his job and followed his passion 5 years ago. He mentions that his shift in his professional life has been a delightful journey so far and he’d like many professionals to excel and grow as he did. Furthermore, the certified mind coach has been driving individuals

to reach their full potential by following some simple yet effective techniques. One of the major techniques mentioned by him is reading books that are growth-related. When asked about this particular methodology, Dr. Manjunath responded,” I have a firm belief that readers are leaders, there are many leaders who still accumulate knowledge and use it for their personal and professional growth. Nevertheless, reading lays the foundation of any successful entrepreneur or professional irrespective of their locality, region, business or professional structure.”

The atypical mind performance training provided by Dr. Manjunath not only highlights his belief in reading but also success. The peripheral vision of his projects value to those who aspire to be successful leaders in the potential future, this not only embraces their courage but also paves their ultimate path. When mentioned regarding the ultimate path, he added “ The ultimate path isn’t as simple as it seems, persistence and discipline are the keys to success. I always encourage people to read every single day at 5:30 am. The reasoning behind the same is extremely necessary. I want people to enjoy reading hence they need to be away from distractions and intrusions, this ensures that your brain is entirely focusing on gaining knowledge. There are many individuals who have turned their frenzy behavior into a much more settled one just by waking up in the morning and doing something productive.”

Believe it or not, the training provided to these 12,000+ individuals has done wonders for them. They agree to continue this practice since they have gained more than expected. The ‘Read for success @5:30 am’ program has not only reaped personal benefits but also has helped people surrounding them. Dr. Manjunath goes on to say that “India isn’t fully aware of the perks that come along with reading in the morning, my mission is to impart knowledge and make people work towards their goal in a productive way. I believe that anyone can achieve what they have planned for themselves, however, if you do not eliminate distractions you tend to bend towards unproductive tasks. The training provided by me isn’t a cheat code, but a well-defined way to success. The direct influence of my training was provided to those 12,000+ individuals, but I cannot even imagine the number of lives that

were altered due to the indirect influence, for eg, family, co-workers, employees, etc. My mission is to coach 1 lakh people and ensure that India one day becomes that nation of readers.”

Our mind holds a lot of power, and the right way to channel it is by utilizing it to grow even further. When our nation starts to realize its potential with coaches like Dr. Manjunath, our potential to succeed will increase up to 100 times. A community so built by him is of readers that will grow up to be potential leaders.

Disclaimer: Brand desk content