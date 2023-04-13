Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti: WhatsApp wishes, inspirational quotes by 'Father of Indian Constitution'

One of India's most innovative leaders, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar's ideas of freedom and equality helped to shape Indian policy. Today, the whole nation will celebrate the birth anniversary of the great leader and remember his teachings.

Millions of people all over the country continue to be inspired by Dr. Ambedkar's high moral standards and principles. He is also referred to as the "Father of the Indian Constitution" because of his enormous contribution to the creation of that document.

Dr. Ambedkar was also India's first law minister following independence. DR. BR Ambedkar faced many obstacles and challenges on his path to becoming one of the most educated Indians of his time after being born into a Mahr Dalit family in Madhya Pradesh. the reason his sayings and quotes remain a source of inspiration for millions of people.

Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti: WhatsApp wishes to send to your friends and family

May self-confidence prevail in ourselves and give us the will to voice against discrimination. Wishing you happy Ambedkar jayanti

Let us remember the hard work and sacrifices of Dr. Ambedkar by honouring his incredible contribution to India's growth.

Millions of people still find inspiration in Dr. BR Ambedkar, who serves as a living reminder that only we are to blame for both our happiness and our suffering. Greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti to all of you, and may you have the strength to work hard for the betterment of society.

I wish you a happy Ambedkar Day. On this day, make a commitment to speak out against discrimination and continuously promote equality in society.

Inspirational quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar