Double rainbows spotted in Delhi NCR, leaves Twitterati awe-struck

Double rainbows are formed in a particularly lucky scenario.

DNA Web Team

Jun 01, 2020

A  sign of relief came to people in Delhi NCR as they witnessed heavy downpour on Sunday after the scorching heat from the past few days. Not just the temperature became pleasant, a rare phenomenon of two rainbows was also seen. 

Amid coronavirus outbreak and earthquake on Friday night, the double rainbow came as a ray of hope and positivity for people in Delhi NCR.

Double rainbows are formed in a particularly lucky scenario. 

Double rainbows are formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop with the violet light that reaches the observer's eye coming from the higher raindrops and the red light from lower raindrops.

The sequence of colours is inverted compared to the primary rainbow, with the secondary bow appearing about 10 degrees above the primary bow.

Twitter was abuzz with the photos of a double rainbow. Take a look...

Beautiful, isn't it?

