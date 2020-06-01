Double rainbows spotted in Delhi NCR, leaves Twitterati awe-struck

Double rainbows are formed in a particularly lucky scenario.

A sign of relief came to people in Delhi NCR as they witnessed heavy downpour on Sunday after the scorching heat from the past few days. Not just the temperature became pleasant, a rare phenomenon of two rainbows was also seen.

Amid coronavirus outbreak and earthquake on Friday night, the double rainbow came as a ray of hope and positivity for people in Delhi NCR.

Double rainbows are formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop with the violet light that reaches the observer's eye coming from the higher raindrops and the red light from lower raindrops.

The sequence of colours is inverted compared to the primary rainbow, with the secondary bow appearing about 10 degrees above the primary bow.

Twitter was abuzz with the photos of a double rainbow. Take a look...

A friend shared this beautiful picture of a double rainbow seen in the skies above Gurgaon-Delhi. May this be a sign of the tide turning in our collective fight against Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/YMCJ81iOya — Vivek Nayer (@Vivek_Nayer) May 31, 2020

Rare double rainbow very near home in Gurgaon. In troubled times, a welcome sight pic.twitter.com/ZNkjwiIwtN — Sumant Sinha (@sumant_sinha) May 31, 2020

Double rainbow on the skies of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/o7DfdVKptk — anish kumar gupta (@anishensi19) June 1, 2020

Blessed are the skies in Delhi NCR.

Double Rainbow! pic.twitter.com/WmIWeJiXF7 — Shivam Bahuguna (@JanusBlinked) May 31, 2020

Beautiful, isn't it?