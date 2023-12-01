Don't miss out on these incredible deals for string lights exclusively on Amazon

Headlines

'Here we go again': Chahal's social media post echoes excitement for ODI return

LPG Price Hike: Commercial cylinder rates up by Rs 21 from today; check new rates in your city

Animal Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol-starrer will be 'biggest blockbuster', say netizens

Sam Bahadur Twitter review: Netizens hail Vicky Kaushal’s ‘terrific’ performance, call film masterpiece

Jigarthanda Double X OTT: When and where to watch Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah's action-comedy film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Here we go again': Chahal's social media post echoes excitement for ODI return

Meet IAS officer, whose father was killed, mother died of cancer, cleared UPSC, won justice for her father after 31 yrs

LPG Price Hike: Commercial cylinder rates up by Rs 21 from today; check new rates in your city

Ratan Tata checks out Shantanu Naidu's SUV

9 healthier strawberry uses other than salads

Superfoods to soothe acid reflux, heartburn

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Sam Bahadur Twitter review: Netizens hail Vicky Kaushal’s ‘terrific’ performance, call film masterpiece

Thank You For Coming OTT release: When, where to watch Bhumi Pednekar’s sex comedy film

Karan Johar slams Mannara Chopra for 'having double standards', calls her hypocrite: 'Jiska siirf ek hi kaam hai...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Don't miss out on these incredible deals for string lights exclusively on Amazon

As Christmas is knocking at the door, we all want to brighten up our homes and these amazing range of string lights will come in handy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As Christmas is knocking at the door, we all want to brighten up our homes and these amazing range of string lights will come in handy. Then we can't forget to shop on Amazon, with its great affordability and premium quality. Here we have shortlisted some of the best lights that bring a touch of sophistication and bring a vibe of festive. So don't miss this great opportunity, shop now! 

Desidiya LED Curtain string lights

* Buy Desidiya LED Curtain string lights featuring at Amazon

* As it is made of copper so don't worry about how long you light it up 

* Due to its star lights it will be making a different design that will definately make a unexpected beauty in your home

Buy Now on Amazon

PESCA Metal drop string lights

Buy PESCA metal drop string lights featuring at Amazon 

* Get this beautiful pair of lights that will make a vibrancy in your home

* Whether you can put in your balcony or inside your home

* It's different and bulb design will create a atmosphere of happiness

Buy Now on Amazon

One94Store Fairy curtain string lights

Buy One94Store fairy curtain string lights featuring at Amazon

* Get this amazing lights that will elevate your home to a next level

* It includes a USB powered string light, a remote control, warm white 300 LED

* They are cool to touch for your kids or pets, no risk of overheat or explosion 

Buy Now on Amazon

Fizzytech Flower LED String lights

Buy Fizzytech Flower LED String lights featuring at Amazon

* Add a fancy and elegant look to your home decor

* It will giving brightness to each and every corner of your house

* Due to its waterproof quality you can keep it outdoor as well, that will create a eye-catchy 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Animal Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol-starrer will be 'biggest blockbuster', say netizens

    Emraan Hashmi opens up on chances of his Tiger 3 character Aatish getting a spinoff in YRF Spy Universe | Exclusive

    India's highest-grossing film franchise has made Rs 2875 crore, much more than Baahubali, KGF, Housefull or Cop Universe

    'We will tell Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi how politics...': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Telangana polls

    15 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat via email; over 5000 students, staff evacuated

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

    Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

    In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

    Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

    In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE