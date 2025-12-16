FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Don’t ignore these 5 tell-tale signs to replace your geyser: Leaks, strange noises, rusty water and more

If your geyser isn’t heating properly, has leaks, makes strange noises, produces rusty water or increases electricity bills, it may be time to replace it. Timely replacement ensures safe, efficient and reliable hot water while preventing damage and high energy costs.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 12:06 PM IST

Don’t ignore these 5 tell-tale signs to replace your geyser: Leaks, strange noises, rusty water and more
A geyser is an important appliance in every home, providing hot water for bathing, washing and cleaning. Geysers typically last between eight and twelve years, just like all appliances. Timely replacement of an outdated or malfunctioning geyser can prevent unexpected malfunctions, excessive electricity costs or even water damage. 

Here are 5 signs that it might be time to replace your geyser:

1. Water isn’t heating properly:

In case your geyser takes too much time to heat water or the water remains lukewarm, it could indicate a problem with the heating element. This is a common signal that the geyser has almost lived its life.

2. Frequent leaks or drips:

The most common signs that the geyser is corroded or damaged are the tanks and joints leaking water. If it is a minor leak, then it may be possible to fix it, or if it has happened several times already, then it is strong evidence that the geyser has to be replaced.

3. Strange noises:

Most of the time, the cracking, popping or rumbling sounds from the geyser are due to the accumulation of sediments or scaling in the water heater tank. If you have a regular cleaning of the geyser, it will help, but if the noises continue, it may mean you have to change the unit.

4. Rusty or discoloured water:

In case the hot water flowing from your geyser appears to be brown or rusty, it indicates that there is corrosion taking place within the tank. It is unsafe to consume or use this water, and the most advisable course of action is to replace the geyser.

5. High electricity bills:

Your geyser may be consuming more electricity than usual if it is old or defective. You should consider the geyser losing its efficiency and requiring replacement if your bill has gone up a lot and there have been no other changes in usage.

If you replace your water heater at the appropriate time, you will have a constant supply of hot water, your electricity bill will be lower and there will be no chance of water damage. Watch for these signs in order not to face suddenly and discomforts in your house.

