Don’t have time to exercise? Try Shamita Shetty's THIS simple workout hack for burning calories and losing weight

Shamita Shetty shares a simple cardio hack for busy people: stair climbing. This quick workout helps burn calories, boost stamina, and strengthen muscles without the need for gym equipment, proving that fitness can fit into even the busiest schedules.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 01:12 PM IST

Don't have time to exercise? Try Shamita Shetty's THIS simple workout hack for burning calories and losing weight
In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, finding time to work out can feel like a luxury. Between work, responsibilities, and endless commitments, fitness often takes a backseat. But actress, interior designer and fitness enthusiast Shamita Shetty believes that staying fit doesn’t always require long hours at the gym. She recently shared a simple cardio hack that anyone with a busy schedule can try to stay active and burn calories.

Shamita Shetty, who is admired for her toned physique and disciplined lifestyle, understands that not everyone has the time for structured workouts. Her fitness mantra focuses on short but effective exercises that can be done anywhere, anytime. Her go-to hack? Climbing stairs.

Why stair climbing works?

Stair climbing may sound ordinary, but fitness, health experts and Shamita herself swear by its benefits. It’s a high-intensity cardio workout that doesn’t need equipment, saves time, and delivers results quickly. Just 10-15 minutes of brisk stair climbing can help:

  • Burn calories faster than walking on flat ground
  • Strengthen leg muscles, core, and glutes
  • Improve heart health and stamina
  • Enhance balance and coordination

This makes it the perfect choice for working professionals, students, or anyone struggling to find gym time.

Shamita Shetty’s fitness philosophy

Apart from stair climbing, Shamita emphasises consistency over intensity. Even short bursts of exercise, when practised daily, can make a big difference. She pairs her workouts with yoga, stretching, and mindful eating to maintain her energy and overall wellness.

Shamita Shetty also encourages her fans to choose workouts that are enjoyable and sustainable. For those who dislike traditional gym sessions, small lifestyle changes like walking while talking on the phone, using stairs instead of elevators, or quick home workouts can keep fitness on track.

Shamita Shetty’s cardio hack is a reminder that fitness doesn’t need to be complicated. With simple and effective habits like stair climbing, anyone can work towards a healthier lifestyle, no excuses, no gym memberships, just commitment.

So, the next time you’re pressed for time, take the stairs. As Shamita proves, even the simplest steps can lead to big fitness results.

