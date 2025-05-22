Not only did the act come across as humiliating, but it also raised safety concerns, as neither of them was wearing helmets.

We are living cynical world where social media often speaks louder than an actual voice. People frequently turn to these platforms for instant gratification, validation, and to present the best of themselves. It has become a place where there's no scarcity of a daily dose of drama. One such video is now going viral, showing a woman assaulting a man on a moving bike.

The viral clip shows a heated argument between a man and a woman on a moving motorcycle. Seated behind the man, the woman suddenly pulls off her slippers and begins hitting the man, while shouting, all as the bike continues moving on a public road.

Not only did the act come across as humiliating, but it also raised safety concerns, as neither of them was wearing helmets.

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle 'gharkekalesh', has garnered over 4 lakhs views. ''Kalesh b/w Husband and wife on running bike, Wife started beating her husband over some mutual dispute in Lucknow, UP, the caption read.

Netizens were quick to take a stand, strongly opposing the act and calling it dangerous.

''Hope that man will give her proper legal treatment...,'' a user wrote.

''Women always hurts,'' another wrote.

''his could easily lead to an accident...,'' a third user commented.

''Domestic Violence,'' another said.

''In addition to the physical abuse, this retarded bitch is endangering both their lives, and those of others on the road. Should be booked. I hope the poor guy finds his freedom from her, soon,'' another user wrote.

''There is no justice in India . It’s just how much money you want to spend to fight,'' another user said.

''This is the toxicity level you will get when u always flit with toxicity instead of fight back,'' a user commented.

