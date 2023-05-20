Dolly Singh, Ranveer Allahbadia: Net worth of Indian influencers who visited Cannes 2023

Social media has had a profound effect on society in practically every field. The digital world deserves to be praised for transforming everything from corporate narratives to people's standing. Today's social media stars have the same level of popularity and recognition as any other actor or television personality. Instagram creators are currently appearing in big-budget films, marketing promotions, and representing India on international stages like the Cannes Film Festival.

At Cannes, the red carpet will be walked by our Indian digital stars, who are no less talented. Let's check out every single Indian content producer who will dazzle the Cannes Film Festival with their oomph.

Niharika NM

At Cannes 2022, Niharika's attire generated controversy, which aided in her emergence as a fashion star. She is anticipated to wear bold pieces from prominent fashion brands this year as she did last. The inventor will be styled by Anita Shroff Adajania, who dressed her for Koffee With Karan. The forthcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Niharika Nm's Net worth is around INR 2-3 Crores approximately.

Ranveer Allahbadia

Along with his debut on Cannes, Ranveer Allahbadi, aka Beer Biceps, will attend the Grand Lumiere Theatre for four days of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The upcoming author will take part in all of the activities planned for the seven-day Cannes Film Festival, including walking the red carpet.

Ranveer Allahbadia has an estimated net worth of around $7 million in 2023, which is equivalent to 58 Crore in Indian rupees.

Ruhee Dosani

Another Creator who will debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival is Ruhee Dosani. She is eager to promote designers and creations that fall into the area of "genderless fashion" during her Cannes presence.

She is earning more than 1 million Indian rupees in a year.

Dolly Singh

In 2023, Dolly Singh will screen her first film at the Cannes Film Festival. Her four-day schedule for the festival will include the red carpet walk, the screening at the Grand Lumiere Theatre, and meals at Chez Albane and La Mome Plage. We are looking forward to seeing Dolly Singh's distinctive contribution to the Cannes Film Festival and share her delight.

Influencer Dolly Singh's net worth is 1 crore Rupees.

Rahi Chadda

Rahi Chadda was reportedly one of the best dressed at Cannes in 2022. In his Maison Valentino suit, which made him appear like a dream, he attracted attention. Rahi Chadda will appear on the red carpet and be there for the entire two days of the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. Rahi, a London-based creative, has deep South Asian origins and will be celebrating them at Cannes 23.