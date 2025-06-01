When sunlight, especially UVB rays (ultraviolet B rays), falls on our skin, our body automatically starts producing vitamin D.

We all know that sunscreen protects our skin from the strong and harmful rays of the sun. But has this question ever crossed your mind that applying sunscreen may daily reduce vitamin D in your body? Vitamin D is also referred to as the 'sunshine vitamin' because our produced when exposed to sunlight. This vitamin is crucial for our bone health and immunity. So, can applying sunscreen cause vitamin D deficiency?

How does the body produce vitamin D?

When sunlight, especially UVB rays (ultraviolet B rays), falls on our skin, our body automatically starts producing vitamin D. This is a natural way to absorb vitamin D without much effort. But there is a lot of debate going on among people and the skincare experts regarding the usage of sunscreen.

Does sunscreen really prevent the production of vitamin D?

According to some research, if a person applies a high SPF sunscreen regularly, it can block the sun's UVB rays, hence reducing the production of vitamin D.

A study published in the British Journal of Dermatology also found that even if people apply high SPF sunscreen, the necessary vitamin D continues to be produced in their bodies. This means that sunscreens do block the sun's rays, but do not completely stop the production of vitamin D.

How to create a balance between the use of sunscreen and vitamin D?

It is very easy to maintain a balance between the two things. If you feel that there may be a deficiency of vitamin D in your body, then you can spend a little time (about 10 to 15 minutes) every day in the mild morning sun without applying sunscreen. Mornings are the best time to follow this routine as the sun's rays are not very strong, hence your skin remains safe and protected.

Also, include foods rich in vitamin D in your diet. If you still feel that there is a deficiency of vitamin D in the body, then you can take supplements prescribed by the doctor.

How to increase vitamin D in the body?

Apart from exposing your body to the mild sunlight, you add foods rich in Vitamin D to your diet. Vitamin D is commonly found in foods like eggs, fatty fish (such as salmon), milk and cereals.

