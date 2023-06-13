Does severe heatwave lead to heart attack? Know tips to keep your heart healthy, prevent stroke | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Heart attack and cardiac arrest cases among persons of all ages have dramatically grown in recent years. To maintain the greatest possible heart health in such circumstances, more vigilance is needed. The summer season is a great time to relax, socialise, play sports outside, exercise, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

However, while it's hot and humid outside, it's also a good idea to take care of your health. In addition to many other illnesses that you could be afraid of, a heart attack or stroke should be taken very seriously. According to experts, it's crucial to monitor your health at this time of year, especially for individuals who are more likely to experience heart-related issues like high cholesterol, National Library of Medicine reported.

According to studies, around one-fourth of heat-related fatalities are caused by the interplay between severe heat and cardiovascular illnesses. According to research in the journal Circulation, fatalities from heart disease are more common in Kuwait, a country in the middle east where summertime daytime temperatures are the highest.

The majority of cardiovascular fatalities, which occur between temperatures of 95° F and 109° F, are associated with higher temperatures, according to the study.

Here are some tips before you step out in scorching hot weather

Follow the weather forecast: Take heatwave warnings seriously whenever they are issued. Be cautious to stay at home during busy periods if you have a cardiac condition that needs attention. The coolest times to go outside are often in the evening and early in the morning.

Avoid dehydration: Make sure to stay hydrated by consuming at least 8 to 10 glasses of water each day throughout the hotter months. Experts say that dehydration is a big contributor to heart problems and that these problems may be made worse in the summer when your body loses water quickly.

Avoid consuming alcohol: Drinking too much alcohol, especially in the summer, might make you more susceptible to heat stroke when it's hot outside.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor.)

