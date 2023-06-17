Search icon
Does hugging really act as medicine to reduce sadness? Know here

The power of hugs: Discover the health benefits of hugging others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

In times of sadness or joy, we often seek solace by hugging our loved ones. Whether it's our mother, father, sibling, or partner, the act of hugging holds significant value in our lives. It is believed that hugging can alleviate mental pain and provide immense relief.

According to research, hugging someone not only combats feelings of loneliness but also reduces the negative impact of stress on our bodies. Hugs have the ability to evoke happiness, which is vital for maintaining good health. They offer respite for both the body and mind, promoting the release of feel-good hormones. Let's explore the various benefits that hugging can bring.

Benefits of Hugging:

1. Establishes a sense of security and trust: Hugs create an environment of safety and build emotional connections.

2. Boosts oxytocin levels: Embracing someone leads to a rapid increase in oxytocin, reducing feelings of loneliness, isolation, and anger.

3. Strengthens the immune system: Surprisingly, hugging plays a role in regulating the production of white blood cells, enhancing overall health and disease prevention.

4. Enhances self-confidence: Hugging relieves bodily tension, promoting relaxation and increasing self-assurance.

5. Improves blood circulation and alleviates pain: Hugs increase blood flow to soft tissues, providing relief from physical discomfort.

6. Treats high blood pressure: Hugging triggers the release of oxytocin, often referred to as the "cuddle hormone." This hormone helps alleviate anxiety and tension, ultimately lowering blood pressure.

7. Promotes heart health: Hugging cultivates a sense of happiness and security, positively impacting cardiovascular well-being.

8. Offers peace and relaxation: Similar to meditation, hugging brings tranquility and serenity to the mind.

