Does coffee causes acne? Know their relation for a better skin

Coffee is known to increase metabolism and give you more energy, but it can also be bad for your skin. Know how.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 09:28 PM IST

Are you one of those coffee lovers who can’t begin a day without it? Its believed that coffee is like a magical potion for most people as it plays a crucial role in our lives from morning brew to the steaming cup on a date. But all good things come with some consequences. 

Additionally, consuming too much caffeine can result in a number of undesirable medical disorders and have an impact on your complexion. Despite the fact that coffee is known to increase metabolism and give you more energy if you drink too much of it, it might damage your skin.

The claim that coffee promotes acne is one of the most frequently made against it. Coffee does not directly create acne on your skin; but, what you consume and how much of it you drink are key factors in maintaining healthy skin.

The connection between diet and acne is still up for debate. Coffee has been mentioned as a potential trigger in studies where participants were asked to list the factors they believe are causing their acne.

There haven't been any studies conducted to definitively determine whether or not drinking coffee worsens acne, but there are certain crucial elements to take into account.

Important factors to consider are such as caffeine, sugar, milk, etc. Milk and sugar, two of the top four dietary acne causes that make skin more prone to breakouts, are essential components of coffee and tea. The amount of caffeine in coffee is high. In addition, caffeine makes you feel awake and attentive but that causes an increased stress response in the body. Acne is not caused by stress, however, stress can exacerbate already present acne.

Everyone reacts to coffee and caffeine differently. It's important to keep your coffee consumption at moderate levels. 

