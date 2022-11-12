Do you feel less motivated in the morning? 5 benefits of listening to music to feel charged-up

Photo: Pixabay

The relationship of music with human life has always been unbreakable. In such a situation, if you want to stay away from stress and be happy throughout your life, then establish a relationship with music as soon as possible. The beauty of music is that it helps in changing your bad mood and calms you down. If you listen to music, especially in the morning, you feel charged up and motivated to tackle the rest of the day with a happy smile.

Here are the 5 benefits of listening to music

Helpful in high blood pressure and stroke

Listening to music daily for some time in the morning and evening improves the level of high blood pressure while listening to slow music also helps in preventing stroke. According to a study, there are three nervous systems involved in music, which gives relaxation to the mind. In the event of a stroke, listening to soft music in bed provides relief.

Reduces physical and mental pain

Whether the pain is physical or mental, better music is beneficial for both. Music works like magic, especially in case of mental distress. A study has found that when music is played to a person in unbearable pain, he forgets to respond to his pain. For example, playing soothing music to sick children helps them feel less pain during injections.

Reduces back pain

High blood pressure and heart rate are also slowed down by listening to slow music. Due to which we can breathe comfortably and better. It has been found in research that people who were given music therapy after back surgery, got a lot of relief from back pain after surgery.

Enhances memory

You can remember what you read better if you listen to the slow music of your choice. Listening to favourite music reduces the risk of stroke and also brings concentration.

Better sleep

If you are struggling with the problem of insomnia, then start listening to soothing music while sleeping. Make a habit of listening to music for 30-45 minutes before going to sleep for a pleasant sleep. Stay away from rock or retro music at night, otherwise, the results can be the opposite. Listen to classical music shortly before bedtime, as classical music reduces anxiety by reducing the activity of the sympathetic nervous system. Relaxes muscles and removes the distraction of thoughts that prevent you from sleeping.