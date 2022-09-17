Do's and dont's to get a chapped-free lips

Lips are the most delicate and incredibly flexible parts of the body.

Our lips are one of the most delicate and incredibly flexible parts of the body. Our lips may get chapped if not properly looked after as the skin on the lips is different from the rest of the face.

The only natural source of moisture is saliva and this is the reason why our lips get chapped so easily. We often experience chapped lips in cold weather, not because our lips are allergic to winter, but instead because the outside air tends to be dryer, and this also dries out the lips.

Here are a few to protect our lips from getting chapped.

Do's for chapped lips

Exfoliate- Remove dry, dead skin flakes by gently brushing your lips with a wet, soft toothbrush or washcloth. Do this about once a week, usually on a weekend morning. Avoid going outside right away since it makes my lips a little sensitive.

Hydrate- Unlike the rest of your skin, lips tend to dry out and become chapped easily since they do not contain oil glands. Drink lots of water to keep lips from drying out, and avoid licking your lips (it took me years to break the habit!) which also saps moisture.

Protect and moisturize- Lips receive a lot of sun exposure – particularly the bottom lip. That means they are a common spot for skin cancers. So, it’s super important that your daytime lip product includes an SPF 15 or higher sunscreen.

Reapply often- Remember to reapply sun-protective lip product every two hours, especially after eating or drinking. I find it helpful to keep my SPF lip balm in several places.

Dont's for chapped lips

Don't lick your lips- In a pinch, when your lips are dry, you might think to solve the problem by licking them. Unfortunately, saliva only draws moisture out of your lips as it evaporates, leaving them drier than before. Much better to keep a chapstick or similar in your pocket or purse to moisten and protect.

Be aware- Sometimes you can develop an irritation or allergic reaction to ingredients that are added to lip balms for marketing purposes. Botanicals, colorings, flavorings, fragrances – all these things can annoy particularly sensitive skin and do more harm than good.

Avoid matte lipsticks for too long- It’s better to avoid wearing lipsticks for a while until the chapped lips get healed. Especially the matte and long-wear lipsticks are a big no for chapped lips, as they tend to dry out the lips much faster than any other lipstick. Many matte lipsticks tend to settle on fine lines soon after you apply them to your lips. Instead, you can try a lip balm, which has moisture and color in it.