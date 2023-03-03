Search icon
DNA Women's Achiever Award 2023: Anu Merton wins in Jewellery category

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

Anu Merton wins DNA Women Achiver's Award | Photo: Instagram

DNA India is proud to announce Anu Merton as the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Award 2023 in the Jewellery category. Anu Merton is a successful Jewellery designer, and one of India's leading Jewellery designers.

Forced by her father to pursue a 'safer' career option by father, Anu opted for business management and worked in a corporate. After several years Anu finally path and got into the business of Jewellery making. She has never looked back since then.  

Drawn to Indian Jewellery designs, Anu Merton's motto is to make handmade jewellery accessible to the whole world. DNA India congratulates her on this well-deserved achievement and wishes her all the best for her future endeavours.

