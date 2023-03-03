DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Ritu Kumar wins in Fashion category

Ritu Kumar | Photo: File

DNA India proudly announces Ritu Kumar as the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Award 2023 in the Fashion category. Ritu Kumar is a renowned fashion designer. Known for her unique and inspired designs, Ritu Kumar is an important name in the fashion industry.

Ritu Kumar went to Loreto Convent in Shimla for her schooling. She then went to Briarcliff College in New York to study Art History. She even studied museology at the Asutosh Museum of Indian Art, University of Calcutta.

She began her fashion business in Kolkata with bridal wear and evening clothes in 1960s and 70s. She has a lot of shops in India, Paris, London and New York.

Her primary focus is on natural fabrics and traditional printing and weaving techniques. Eventually, Kumar moved from bridal wear to Western elements. Celebrated personalities like Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit and even Princes Diana wore her designs.

Ritu Kumar's, dedication, commitment and unique artistic abilities make her a deserving winner of the DNA Women Achiever's Award 2023 in the fashion category. DNA India congratulates her on this well-deserved achievement and wishes her all the best for her future endeavours.