DNA Verified: Is Sweden holding sex competition with ‘oral sex’ category? Truth behind 'sex as a sport' claim

DNA Verified: Is Sweden holding a sex competition with ‘oral sex’ category?

One of the most explosive and viral stories of this weekend was that a country has decided to introduce sexual intercourse as a registered sport, shocking millions across the globe. Reports claimed that Sweden has decided to launch a sex competition, with judgment on various parameters.

According to the news reports, Sweden has decided to hold a sex competition this week - the first-ever European Sex Championship in Gothenburg on June 8. Many were left shocked over the concept of ‘sex as a sport’, but there is little to no truth in the viral claim.

Details of Sweden sex competition

Twitter and media reports claimed that the Sweden Sex Federation is set to launch a six-week-long sex competition called the European Sex Championship, with participants set to engage in multiple sexual activities under 16 categories, and will be judged accordingly.

As per media reports, the multiple parameters for judgment for the Sweden sex competition were supposed to be penetration, oral sex, seduction, and more. Participants are set to engage in sexual activities for 45 minutes to one hour, with competitions set to go on for six hours a day.

The Sweden sex competition was set to have these judgment parameters - oral sex, seduction, penetration, endurance, number of orgasms, knowledge about sex, chemistry, and communication between the couple, and appearance.

Fact Check: Truth behind sex competition

While reports surfaced of a sex competition in Sweden, news agencies from the countries confirmed that all these claims are fake. Swedish news agency Goterborgs-Posten reported that a proposal for the same was submitted by the Swedish Federation of Sex’s chairman Dragan Bratych.

The so-called Swedish Federation of Sex wanted to register sex a sport and launch a sports competition. However, the National Sports Confederation of Sweden has rejected this proposal. This means that the claims of a sex competition happening this week in Sweden is fake.

READ | Sex as sport! Championship to start from next week with categories like seduction, stamina, more; audience to judge