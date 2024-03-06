DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Parul Gulati wins in fashion category

Parul Gulati, CEO and founder of Nish Hair wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024 in fashion category.

DNA India recognises Parul Gulati as the winner of DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024 in the fashion category. She has been awarded the Trailblazer in the fashion category. Parul is not only a popular actress but also a successful entrepreneur, CEO, and founder of Nish Hair, a brand that offers a range of hair care products that are free of harmful chemicals and made with natural ingredients and provides a solution that aids women struggling with hair issues

Born and raised in Delhi, Parul has impressed audiences with her performance in several Punjabi films and Hindi series like Zorawar, Girls Hostel, Selection Day, and more. She had a keen interest in beauty and hair care from an early age. She pursued her passion by studying cosmetology and worked for various salons and beauty parlors to gain experience. In 2015, she launched her own brand Nish Hair. The name “Nish” is a combination of the words “natural” and “ish,” which represents the brand’s philosophy of using natural ingredients to create effective hair care solutions.

In her initial days, Parul faced several challenges, including funding and competition from established brands. Nish Hair caters to the diverse needs of women who suffer from hair problems, such as hair loss, damaged hair, hair thinning, and restricted growth, or who love to experiment with their hairstyles and today, Nish Hair generates sales of up to INR 1 crore per month and is a leading brand in the Indian hair care industry, with a loyal customer base and a strong online presence.