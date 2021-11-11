DNA Explainer: Can you lose weight while you are sleeping, answer will shock you

If you are desperately seeking to lose weight but nothing seems to work right for you and you are too lazy to hit the gym then we have something completely different for you. If you're trying to lose weight, the amount of sleep you get may be just as important as your diet and exercise regime.

You will be surprised to know that something as relaxing as sleeping can also help you shed kilos. Don't believe us then follow this instruction. Weigh yourself at night before going to bed and then weigh yourself again in the morning when you get up. You will notice that you're weighing less in the morning.

The science behind this is that we lose weight while sleeping because of breathing and sweating. However, lack of sleep can lead to weight gain. According to a study, lack of sleep can lead to a decrease in metabolic rate and energy expenditure by 20%.

Interestingly, evidence shows that sleep may be the missing factor for many people who are having difficulty in losing weight despite working on their diet and exercise regime. Studies suggest a lack of sleep is linked to poorer food choices, increased hunger and calorie intake, decreased physical activity and ultimately weight gain.

Here we discuss reasons why getting enough sleep may help you lose weight.

Helps prevent an increase in calorie intake

Getting proper eight hours of sleep may help prevent increases in calorie intake and appetite that usually happen when you're sleep-deprived.

Sleeping early can prevent late-night snacking

Early to bed at night might hold the key to losing weight as this prevents you from having late-night snacking.

Pushing your bedtime later means you're staying up longer, which creates a larger window of time for eating.

Benefits for metabolism

Getting enough sleep helps avoid a decrease in metabolism that can happen when you haven't gotten enough sleep.

Your resting metabolic rate (RMR) is the number of calories your body burns when at rest. Sleep duration may affect RMR.

Enhance physical activity

A lack of sleep decreases physical activity and lack of physical activity may lead to worsened sleep. It's actually a two-way relationship.

Studies show that regular exercise can decrease the time it takes you to fall asleep and increase the overall quality of sleep across all age groups.

Doing physical exercise in the evening

By lifting weight and doing exercise in the evening, you can increase your metabolism rate up to 16 hours.

This helps in shedding the extra kilos while you're asleep.