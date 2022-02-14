DNA Exclusive: Indian students who showcased collection at 'New York Fashion Week' talk about the opportunity and more

Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) and London School of Trends (LST) celebrated the creativity of emerging Indian student designers by presenting “INDIAN FASHION TRUNK” at New York Fashion Week for the 7th Season on February 12, 2022, at Ziegfeld Ballroom, New York, USA.

While speaking about the same, Anil Khosla, CEO, INIFD, said, “Our aim is to provide our students true exposure and skills to excel in their careers. The collaboration of INIFD X LST at NYFW is a testimony of the same. I’m incredibly proud of all the student designers who worked hard to source the required materials and create a beautiful collection despite facing difficult situations professionally and personally due to the pandemic.”

While speaking to DNA, students from INIFD and HOD Fashion Design (LST) talked about their journey and the challenges that they faced, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Were you nervous or excited? Were you trying to be strong so that you can motivate your students?

Gintare Jankuniene, HOD Fashion Design (LST), who mentored the students, answered, “Yes! It was a very emotional moment and you know, fashion week is much anticipated. We see collections of exceptional and upcoming fashion designers. So, it was a big responsibility for me to mentor so many students, and emotionally, yes! emotions were very high. And I was really proud to see collections yesterday.”

How did you feel when you saw students from INIFD showcasing their work at the 'New York Fashion Week'?

Nandini Soni, INIFD Indore, said, “It’s like really great for you to showcase our work there. It was really very a proud moment for all of us to see students from our INIFD representing us at such a big stage.”

Are you from a fashion background? When did you realise that you want to be a part of this industry?

Nandini answered, “I don’t have a fashion background. After 12th when I researched about what I am gonna do so I got into this. It’s quite, it’s really a good thing to do. And I am loving this now.”

Who decided to play the ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ song in the background? Tell us more about the theme.

Gintare Jankuniene said, “So, I don’t know who decided this song but not me. In terms of the theme for The New York Fashion Week, I asked students to create something new but with the traditional touch. So, if we look at the pieces, each piece was unique in the collection. It reflected both contemporary and traditional touch.”

How did you select students for The New York Fashion Week?

Gintare Jankuniene said, “Selection criteria was very simple. So basically, answering the brief. So, each city and town in India got a brief. And they just read the brief, following the brief, asking what kind of colours to use? What kind of material to use? I really wanted them to use traditional Indian crafts because we all know that you have so many crafts in terms of textile crafts. I wanted them to look at all crafts for the garments.”

What were the challenges you faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, as students?

Samanvitha Rao, INIFD Bangalore, said, “yes! usually, every fashion show comes with its own challenges. And right now, we have an additional challenge of the pandemic. It was really tough, but, the determination of each and everyone in the team made it really possible. And the way our faculties guided us, supported us throughout, it was completely incredible. I am really grateful to them. It’s been a roller coaster ride but I will also say it was a glorious journey.”

You always wanted to be in the fashion industry?

Samanvitha Rao mentioned, “No, not actually. But, yes! fashion had always fascinated me like every tv show I watch. From childhood, I have been very much into dressing up, into creating outfits. So gradually, I chose this as the career, because that’s where passion lies.”

Who motivates/influences you in terms of fashion?

Sabrina Kukreja, INIFD Chandigarh, said, “Deepika Padukone. I love her style, the way she walks. The way she is confident about her and everything.”

Sabrina Kukreja explained, “INIFD gives opportunities as we all our here for The New York Fashion Week. So, it gives us big-big opportunities and that’s a dream come true that students are showcasing work at such a big platform.”

How did you get this opportunity at The New York Fashion Week?

Gintare mentioned, “so, I am the HOD Fashion Design London School of Trends. And I was asked to mentor the students and I took that opportunity and we started working. It was simple for me as I have 20 years of experience in the fashion field in terms of collaborating and teaching and also designing. So for me, it was a natural experience and I was happy to help the students.”

How did you manage to coordinate students who are from India? How were you mentoring these students?

Gintare explained, “Yes! it was one of the biggest challenges. I had to mentor students online via zoom calls and WhatsApp calls/groups. So, when you look at my WhatsApp. So, it’s like 60-70 WhatsApp groups, I am added in. It was really a big challenge, especially, in terms of fabrics, scales, and colours. For example, if I am asking my students to show me the sample of their crafts or ask them to send me photos. So, it’s really difficult. You can’t touch the fabric, therefore, you can’t understand the quality of the fabrics. So basically, there were lots and lots of conversations, explanations on the video calls. It was very different from physical mentoring, I was available for 24 x 7, always. Even on Saturdays and Sundays, I was available because we only had one month for everything. So, it was really intense. It was all about availability, I had to answer texts and questions of students. But it was a very positive thing.”

How long this journey has been?

Gintare revealed, “We started this around 25th of December and garments started arriving in January. So, it was roughly a month.”

Will you please guide us more about Fashion?

Niyati Prajapati explained, “Fashion is bringing a lot of creativity and uniqueness into garments. The way the garments should look, it should be wearable. But it should have creativity so that is what I try to balance in my designs. Because if I go into uniqueness, but if the garment is not wearable or something, then it is of no use. Bringing creativity in wearable garments in the factor that I focus and try to learn.”

You ever got frustrated during this journey? Any incident if you remember.

Gintare said, “Yes! obviously, we all live in pandemic circumstances. For example, some regions in India were under lockdown because of which students could not get fabric. We really needed to come up with plan B, and use those fabrics that were available. I think in fashion, you always need to have plan B so if something happens you need to think about other possibilities. So there were days that were really challenging, but we came up with solutions. It was really great.

She added, “Students were equally helpful. They shared ideas and we discussed them. I never impose my decision on them, because, at the end of the day, it’s their collection. So everyone was participating equally. I am here to mentor, I am here to guide them but not here to tell them. We have a good relationship, a very healthy bond with each other.”

“Thankyou so much students. They worked really hard and I am very very proud of them. It was the combination of their hardwork. Yesterday in London, today in India because the time is completely different in New York, London and India. But it was great. I was waiting to watch the show live and you have to be very very proud. You had put such a beautiful collection together,” Gintare concluded.

What are your future plans?

Nandini Soni revealed, “After my college, I am planning to for a job for a year. Then I will start my business and for that INIFD has helped me a lot. I haven’t done anything in fashion before. So, coming into this college made me realise that I have potential. Teachers and faculties have helped me a lot.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Somra, Director, London School of Trends, stated, “It’s our 7th season at NYFW presenting Indian crafts and artisans for the world to witness the hidden gems of India through the vision and creativity of our students under expert mentoring. It’s commendable that in times of pandemic, INIFD connected as a team with more the 100 design schools pan-India, as a part of our exclusive partnership. They have truly lived up to the adage, ‘The Show Must Go On…’”

Ritu Kochhar, Director, INIFD, stated “Indian Fashion Trunk designs depict our rich culture, indigenous craftsmanship, art, design, originality, textiles from different states of India. Its vibrant colors with rich deep hues and fabrics are one-of-a-kind due largely to the craftsmanship that makes India a powerhouse source for fashion. I am extremely proud of the student designers who have worked hard in these difficult times to give their best shot.”