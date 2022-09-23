DIY: How to reduce stretch marks?

DIY to lighten your stretch marks.

Every person develops stretch marks on their body sooner or later, and for some having marks on their body can be a bit embarrassing experience. But it's completely natural and everyone should embrace their body.

Stretch marks are as common as getting a zit and are a part of almost every woman's life at some point. They're caused when skin is suddenly stretched very quickly, especially when you are hit by puberty, pregnancy, or even sudden weight gain. As women, mostly see stretch marks on our breasts, hips, thighs, and butt as little red or purplish veins.

Nothing can remove your stretch marks completely, but if you follow and apply a few DIY, it can help in lightening them.

,

Here are some home remedies to significantly lighten them!

Aloe vera- Aloe vera is the go-to remedy for healing. The nutrients in its flesh help cure burns, scars, and of course, stretch marks by repairing the damaged skin cells. Simply scrape the gel off its leaf and massage it into the stretch marks well. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes, and swab off with a warm-watersoaked washcloth. Do this daily for the best results, dedication is always the best remedy!

Sugar granules- Sugar granules mildly exfoliate the dead skin cells found over stretch marks, to create blood circulation which heals the broken cells. Sugar attracts moisture from the environment. making it a hydrating and gentle scrub.

Mix 1 small cup of sugar, with ½ a cup of coconut oil. Coconut oil is very moisturizing and increases the elasticity of the skin by strengthening it.

Here's how you can manage stretch marks during, post-pregnancy

Lemon- Top off your homemade scrub with the juice of ½ a lemon, as lemon helps increase the production of collagen, which is the main protein that your skin is made of. Scrub this onto your stretch marks in circular motions and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water, and try doing this at least twice a week!

Eggs- Eggs are all about protein, and that's great news for your stretch marks because the amino acids they contain, can heal damaged skin. Take 2 eggs and separate the whites from the yolk, puncture two tablets of Vitamin E, and drizzle onto your mixture. Apply this mixture at least twice a week to get faster results.

Vitamin E- Vitamin E includes all the readily-available stretch mark creams its collagen-boosting ability that allows the skin to stretch and expand easily without tearing it.