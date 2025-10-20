Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Shubh muhurat time, Amavasya Tithi, puja vidhi, rituals

Bihar Election 2025: Hemant Soren's JMM drops out of race days after declaring solo contest
LIFESTYLE
Diwali marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile.
Diwali Subh Muhurut: India is celebrating Diwali or Deepavali on Monday, October 20. Hindus mark the festival of lights by performing the sacred Lakshmi Puja and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Diwali marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile.
According to drikpanchang.com, the Amavasya will begin on October 20, 2025, at 3:44 PM and conclude on October 21, 2025, at 5:54 PM. The most auspicious event of the evening is the Lakshmi Puja, dedicated to invoking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, prosperity, and happiness.
The ceremony also coincides with the Pradosh period from 05:51 PM to 08:19 PM, enhancing the auspiciousness of the rituals. Additionally, the Taurus period, from 07:21 PM to 09:22 PM, provides a favourable astrological window, making this an ideal evening for celebration and devotion.
Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025 Subh Muhurat
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM
Amavasya Tithi Begins - 3:44 PM on October 20, 2025
Amavasya Tithi Ends - 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025
Pradosh Kaal - 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM
Vrishabha Kaal - 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM
Mahanishita Kaal - 11:41 PM to 12:31 AM, October 21
Simha Kaal - 1:38 AM to 3:56 AM, October 21