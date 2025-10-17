Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise puja mahurat timings, rituals, and more

RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru
LIFESTYLE
In 2025, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:44 pm on October 20 and end at 5:54 pm on October 21.
Diwali 2025: Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is just around the corner. It celebrates light over darkness, yet confusion looms large among devotees. This confusion centers on whether Diwali or Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated. Devotees are wondering whether it will be on October 20th or 21st. The root of this confusion is the Amavasya Tithi, which is crucial for the Diwali festival. This year, the Amavasya Tithi falls on two days, October 20 and 21, creating uncertainty.
According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali falls on the Amavasya Tithi of the month of Kartik.
In 2025, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:44 pm on October 20 and end at 5:54 pm on October 21. Drikpanchang.com resolves this confusion by specifying the best time for Lakshmi Puja, which is during Pradosh Kaal, the period immediately after sunset.
In most places, this period falls on Monday, October 20, making it the perfect date for the main Diwali celebrations and Lakshmi Puja.
According to the Drik Panchang, the most auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja in 2025 is on Monday, October 20. In Delhi (NCT), the auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja is from 7:08 pm to 8:18 pm. Pradosh Kaal begins at 5:46 pm and ends at 8:18 pm.
