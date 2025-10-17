FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise puja mahurat timings, rituals, and more

In 2025, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:44 pm on October 20 and end at 5:54 pm on October 21.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 08:15 PM IST

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise puja mahurat timings, rituals, and more
Diwali 2025: Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is just around the corner. It celebrates light over darkness, yet confusion looms large among devotees. This confusion centers on whether Diwali or Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated. Devotees are wondering whether it will be on October 20th or 21st. The root of this confusion is the Amavasya Tithi, which is crucial for the Diwali festival. This year, the Amavasya Tithi falls on two days, October 20 and 21, creating uncertainty.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali falls on the Amavasya Tithi of the month of Kartik.

In 2025, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:44 pm on October 20 and end at 5:54 pm on October 21. Drikpanchang.com resolves this confusion by specifying the best time for Lakshmi Puja, which is during Pradosh Kaal, the period immediately after sunset.

In most places, this period falls on Monday, October 20, making it the perfect date for the main Diwali celebrations and Lakshmi Puja.

Diwali 2025: Auspicious Time for Lakshmi Puja

According to the Drik Panchang, the most auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja in 2025 is on Monday, October 20. In Delhi (NCT), the auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja is from 7:08 pm to 8:18 pm. Pradosh Kaal begins at 5:46 pm and ends at 8:18 pm.

City-wise puja timing

Pune -  07:38 PM to 08:37 PM
New Delhi - 07:08 PM to 08:18 PM
Chennai - 07:20 PM to 08:14 PM
Jaipur - 07:17 PM to 08:25 PM
Hyderabad - 07:21 PM to 08:19 PM
Gurgaon - 07:09 PM to 08:19 PM
Chandigarh - 07:06 PM to 08:19 PM
Kolkata - (Oct. 21) 05:06 PM to 05:54 PM
Mumbai - 07:41 PM to 08:41 PM
Bengaluru - 07:31 PM to 08:25 PM
Ahmedabad - 07:36 PM to 08:40 PM
Noida - 07:07 PM to 08:18 PM

Lakshmi Puja 2025: Puja vidhi

  • Wake up early in the morning, clean your home, especially the puja room, and take a bath. Decorate your home and surroundings with diyas, lights, and rangoli.
  • Install the idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Saraswati/Goddesses on a clean wooden platform, covered with a new red cloth. Place Lord Ganesha on the left and Goddess Lakshmi on the right.
  • Fill a pot with water, add a betel nut, a coin, and some rice. Cover the mouth of the pot with mango leaves and place a coconut on top.
  • Light a ghee lamp and offer flowers, sweets, fruits, sandalwood, and other items to the deities. Place gold or silver coins near Goddess Lakshmi to receive her blessings.
  • Chant the Lakshmi mantra and perform aarti with your family. Avoid clapping, loud singing, or bursting firecrackers during the puja.

Also read: When is Dhanteras 2025, October 18 or 19? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja timing, rituals to invite good luck

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
