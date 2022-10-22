8 simple yet effective homemade fruit pack ideas for this Diwali

Diwali 2022 | Photo: File

There is nothing like the goodness of homemade fresh fruit masks to kickstart glowing skin routine for the festive season. With back-to-back celebrations lined up, the glamour quotient should never go down. Skincare packs with natural ingredients give the skin a healthy glow that most chemical products cannot.

Fruits are naturally loaded with vitamins and minerals and other vital nutrients such as potassium, Vitamins A, B, C, E, Zinc, Lectin, copper, magnesium folic acid, peptides and amino acids that will calm all your skin woes and bring about a forever young and fresh look.

Here are some simple and easy fruit packs for the festive season that are quick to prepare and apply:

Apple and grape face pack

Grate half an apple and mash some grapes. Mix the two to a smooth paste and apply this on your clean face and leave it for 25 minutes. Wash with normal water and moisturise. This pack also acts as a natural sunscreen.

Honeyed banana mask

This mask is excellent for removing dead skin from your face, reducing inflammation and adding radiance to the skin. Mash some ripe banana slices with one tablespoon of honey and one teaspoon of lemon juice. Cleanse your face and apply this mask on the face, neck and chest. Sit back and relax for about 20 minutes before washing it off with warm water. Pat dry.

Chocolate strawberry mask

Blend 4 strawberries with 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder and honey till you get a smooth paste. Apply this pack on the skin of the face and neck and leave for about 15 minutes. Wash with warm water and pat dry for gorgeous skin.

Honey yogurt face pack

This is a simple pack to bring about a quick glow and soften the skin immediately. Mix yogurt, honey a few tablespoons of wine. Apply on face, neck, chest and back and leave it for 20 minutes. Rinse with plain water.

Sandalwood, milk and banana pack

This mask is ideal for reducing excess oiliness and retaining skin moisture. Mix 2 tablespoons of milk, one tablespoon of natural sandalwood powder and half a ripe banana to smooth paste. Apply on clean skin and leave it for 20-25 minutes and wash with lukewarm water.

Hibiscus skin toning pack

Take some hibiscus flowers and infuse them in cold water overnight. Remove and crush the flowers and add 3 tablespoons of oats and two drops of tea tree oil to it. Now add some of the infused water and make a smooth but not runny paste. Apply on the skin to refresh and tone the skin. You can also use this pack to lightly exfoliate the skin.

Cucumber papaya skin mask

This mask is hydrating as well as healing and brightening for the skin. Mix mashed cucumber and papaya pulp in equal quantities. Add some curd and two teaspoons of oats and a few drops of lemon juice. Apply on the skin of the face and neck. You can also use this pack for the back. Wash after half hour.

Orange juice mask

Take some orange juice and add some besan to it to make a smooth paste. Add 10-15 drops of rose water to it and blend well. Apply on the skin for 15 minutes and scrub your face lightly before washing. This mask is very helpful in unclogging the pores and eliminates the toxins from the skin.

Authored by: Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics