Diwali, Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan puja, Bhai Dooj, narak chaturdashi: Date, time, shubh muhurat

Diwali marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and Completing 14 years in exile.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

Diwali the festival of light is the most popular festival in India. Diwali Celebrations lasts for five days, beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. The auspicious day coincides with Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth) of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. The festival of light has celebrated the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and Completing 14 years in exile.

As per Drik Panchang, this year the-five day of Diwali will begin on October 22 and end on October 25.

Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dates And Puja Timings

Dhanteras 2022: date and time
Day 1: October 22: Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi
Shubh Muhurat: 7:00 pm to 8:17 pm

Narak Chaturdashi or Kali Chaudas 2022: date and time

Day 2: October 23: Narak Chaturdashi or Kali Chaudas
Shubh Muhurat: 5:05 am and end at 6:27 am

Diwali 2022: date and time
Day 3: October 24: Chhoti Diwali and Deepawali
Shubh Muhurat: On the third day of Diwali. People perform Lakshmi Puja. It is the most auspicious day and time during the extended celebrations. The Lakshmi puja muhurat will begin at 06:53 pm and end at 08:15 pm on October 24.

Govardhan Puja 2022: date and time
Day 4: October 25: Govardhan Pooja
Shubh Muhurat: 6:28 am till 8:43 am

Bhai Dooj 2022: date and time
Day 5: October 26: Bhai Dooj
Shubh Muhurat: The auspicious time will begin from 01:12 pm to 03:26 pm.

(Source: Drik Panchang)

