Diwali, Dhanteras, Chhath Puja and Karwachauth: Check list of upcoming Hindu festivals

Lists of festivals in October

India is a country where festivals are celebrated on a grander level with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm.

As we all know that Kartik Month has already begun on October 10, after the full moon of Ashwin. This month is considered to be the most religious and sacred.

October month is full of festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, and Karva Chauth, among others that will be observed in October 2022. This makes October one of the most important month from a religious point of view.

List of upcoming festivals in October-

Karwa Chauth- Thursday, October 13, 2022

Dhanteras- Sunday, October 23, 2022

Diwali- Monday, October 24, 2022

Bhai Dooj- Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Goverdhan Puja- Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Chhath Puja- Sunday, October 30, 2022

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti- Monday, October 31, 2022