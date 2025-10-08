Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja date, rituals, auspicious timings, spiritual significance, celebrations

Celebrate Diwali 2025 with Lakshmi Puja. Know its significance, step-by-step rituals, auspicious timings, and tips for a prosperous, joyful, and spiritually fulfilling celebration.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 01:58 PM IST

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja date, rituals, auspicious timings, spiritual significance, celebrations
Diwali 2025 is around the corner, and celebration is incomplete without Lakshmi Puja, a special ritual dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and happiness. Celebrated with devotion across India, this day is not just about lights and distributing sweets but also about spiritual growth, joy, and family togetherness.

Performing the Lakshmi Puja is believed to attract prosperity, remove obstacles, and bring harmony. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha ensures success in both material and spiritual life.

Significance of Lakshmi Puja

Lakshmi Puja takes place on the day of Diwali, which coincides with Amavasya (New Moon). According to Hindu beliefs, goddess Lakshmi visits homes that are clean, well-lit, and beautifully decorated, bringing wealth and good fortune.

Preparations for Lakshmi Puja

A successful puja begins with careful preparation. Here’s how you can get ready:

Clean Your Home: Goddess Lakshmi is believed to enter only clean and organised homes.

Decorate with Diyas and Rangoli: Bright lights and colourful rangoli invite positive energy.

Set Up a Puja Altar: Place idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on a clean platform.

Gather Offerings: Common offerings include flowers, fruits, sweets, rice, coins, and dhoop. These items are presented as symbols of devotion and gratitude.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: When is Deepawali - October 20 or 21? Know date, rituals, significance and more

Lakshmi Puja rituals

Lighting Diyas: Symbolises the triumph of light over darkness.

Chanting Prayers: Devotees recite sacred Lakshmi mantras for the goddess’s blessings.

Offering Naivedya: Present sweets, fruits, and other items to honour Goddess Lakshmi.

Performing Aarti: Ring bells while performing aarti to welcome the goddess’s divine presence.

Distributing Prasad: Share prasad with family and neighbours to spread joy, love, and prosperity.

Lakshmi Puja timings for Diwali 2025

Date: Monday, 20th October 2025

Tithi: Amavasya (Krishna Amavasya)

Auspicious Time: Evening hours after sunset, when the moon is not visible, are considered most favourable according to Panchang.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025 Calendar: When is Dhanteras, Kali Chaudas, Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, Bhaiya Dooj and Chhath Puja? Check the complete list of dates here

